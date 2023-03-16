Sephora Canada's Huge Spring Sale Is Coming Soon & Here's When To Expect The Discounts
Get your basket ready! 🛍
Attention, shoppers! If there's something you've been eyeing at Sephora, you'll soon be able to get it on sale.
Sephora Canada's spring sale is starting soon, offering discounts on skincare, makeup, hair products, and more.
The 2023 Sephora Sale starts next month for those who are part of Sephora's Beauty Insider program.
Starting on April 14, VIB Rouge members, aka those who are in the highest tier of the Beauty Insider membership, will be able to get 20% off purchases both online and in-store.
As of April 18, the sale will be accessible to both VIB and Beauty Insider members, who can take 15% and 10% off Sephora products, respectively.
The sale applies to all of Sephora's brands, with the exception of some MAC items and The Ordinary products, meaning you can use the discount on everything from pricier items like the coveted Dyson Airwrap to best-sellers like the Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush.
Sephora also recently add Glossier to the list of brands it carries, meaning you can use the sale as an opportunity to get Glossier products at a discount.
How long is the Sephora VIB Sale?
The sale will be on for all Beauty Insider members until April 24, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT, or 2:59 a.m. ET.
During the sale period, all members can also get 30% off Sephora Collection products, including things like beauty tools, makeup, face masks and skincare and hair products.
According to Sephora, shoppers must present the sale coupon in-store or use the promo code online to take advantage of the discounts, although no code has been shared as of yet.
Sephora Beauty Insider
If you're not already part of the Sephora Beauty Insider program, there's still time to join so you can get access to the sale.
The program is free to sign up for, and members can get access to so many perks, like sales, point multiplier events, access to Beauty Insider cash, free shipping, rewards, and a free birthday gift.
All members earn one point per dollar spent, so if you shop at the store a lot, it's probably worth signing up!
If you're looking for more ways to save at Sephora, a TikToker shared a little-known hack that could score shoppers $100 off their next order.
Happy shopping!