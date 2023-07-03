Sephora Canada Has Up To 50% Off On Brands Like Fenty, Olaplex & Here Are The Best Products
If you've been meaning to do some shopping at Sephora, you'll want to hurry as they have a pretty big sale going on right now.
Sephora Canada is offering some big-brand products from brands like Fenty Beauty, Olaplex and Tarte for up to 50% off.
The sale includes a variety of makeup, skincare and haircare items and is on until July 4, so it's worth checking if some of your favourite products are part of the deal – or trying out that product you've had your eye on!
We skimmed all the products that are on sale and these are some of the best ones we found.
tarte SEA Hydroflex Serum Foundation
Tarte's SEA Hydroflex Serum Foundation is down from $51 to $25 for the standard size. The same product in mini size is also part of the deal and will cost you $9.
Sale Price: $9
Regular Price: $19
That's not the only tarte product that's part of the Sephora sale.
Tarte's mini SEA Power Flex Full Coverage Vegan Concealer is also on sale for half the price.
Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Dip Clip-On Luminizer
Fenty Beauty's Gloss Bomb Dip Clip-On Luminizer in a shimmering rose nude is part of the Sephora Canada sale.
Regular Price: $25
Other Fenty Beauty products on sale include the Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick in four different shades and the Fenty Beauty Portable Contour & Concealer Brush.
Olaplex Hair Perfector
A bunch of Olaplex products are currently up to 50% off including the Olaplex No. 3 Hair Repair Perfector.
Sale Price: $20.50
Regular Price: $41
The Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil and Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance are also on sale.
bareMinerals Original Foundation
The bareMinerals Original Foundation with SPF 15 is currently on sale in its standard size. While the foundation comes in a lot of shades, you'll want to hurry if you're interested because some have already sold out.
Sale Price: $35
Regular Price: $47
NUDESTIX Nudescreen Daily Mineral Face Veil SPF 30
The NUDESTIX Nudescreen Daily Mineral Face Veil SPF 30 is almost 50% off in each one of its shades, which puts it at a great price point for stocking up on summer skincare.
Sale Price:$8
Regular Price: $16
Anastasia Beverly Hills Norvina Pro Pigment Palette
The Anastasia Beverly Hills Norvina Pro Pigment Palette in Vol. 5 for face and body is part of the Sephora Canada sale. The palette has 25 different shades of purples, pinks, browns and metallic colours.
Sale Price: $39.50
Regular Price: $79
Huda Beauty New Nude Eyeshadow Palette
The Huda Beauty New Nude Eyeshadow Palette features 18 different eyeshadow colours, including shades in a matte or shimmery finish.
Sale Price: $43
Regular Price: $86
Clinique Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm
Clinique's Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm comes in 13 different shades and according to Sephora is part of a limited-edition collection.
Sale Price: $20.25
Regular Price: $27
Urban Decay All Nighter Extra Glow Dewy Setting Spray
Urban Decay's All Nighter Extra Glow Dewy Setting Spray is also on special for its standard size. The product is advertised as giving a weightless, long-lasting dewy look that also hydrates the skin and locks makeup in place.
Sale Price: $33
Regular Price: $45
