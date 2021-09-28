Trending Tags

Canada Goose Is Launching A Footwear Line But The Winter Boots Will Set You Back Over $1K

Is this the price you have to pay to keep your feet warm in the winter? 🥶

@canadagoose | Instagram, Courtesy of Canada Goose

You already know the jackets are expensive but brace yourselves; Canada Goose boots are launching soon and the winter ones will set you back more than $1,000!

Starting on November 12, the retailer is putting out extreme weather protection footwear for the first time with two styles — the Journey Boot and the Snow Mantra Boot — in three colours.

Courtesy of Canada Goose

The Journey Boot is Canada Goose's "luxury" performance hiking boot, with a price of $795 for both men's and women's styles. It has an outsole with a deep tread design that was inspired by the maple leaf.

The Snow Mantra Boot was made for the coldest environments in the world. It has been tested to keep feet warm in extreme temperatures as low as -30, and it has targeted insulation where feet need it.

But for anyone thinking of getting a pair to get through winter without cold toes (or shins), be aware that it will set you back a big chunk of change because the boots cost $1,395 for men's and women's styles.

Courtesy of Canada Goose

Earlier this year, Canada Goose pledged to go fur-free by 2022, promising to stop buying fur by the end of this year and end all manufacturing with fur next year. The retailer, as well as some celebrities who wear its clothes, has come under fire for the use of real fur.

