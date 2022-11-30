Canada Goose Is Releasing A New Collection & It's Unlike Anything They've Ever Done (PHOTOS)
The collection goes live next week. 👀
If you're looking to spruce up your winter gear, Canada Goose is launching a collection of outerwear that's totally new for the brand.
The retailer and Reformation have partnered to launch a new line of winter wear, and the pieces are totally unlike anything you've seen from the two popular companies.
On December 6, Canada Goose is launching a line of winter coats and accessories, including reversible puffer jackets, floral-print parkas and more.
With most of Canada already having received a blast of winter weather, now's the time to make sure your winter coat is ready for the season.
A new winter forecast for Canada says that the country is actually in for a "frigid" start to the season thanks to multiple colliding weather phenomenons, so it's probably a good idea to make sure you're gear is up to par.
According to a press release, the items are intended to be passed down for generations, and the outwear features an interior lining with a “Loved By” label that can be filled in with the names of friends and family as the garments are shared and worn again.
Canada Goose x Reformation. Canada Goose and Reforma
Among the accessories is a unique puffer headscarf, which is reversible with a necktie and is a completely new category for Canada Goose.
The headscarf is kind of like something your grandma might wear, but more chic.
The Olivia Headscarf.Canada Goose
Other notable items include new iterations of Canada Goose's Mystique and Shelburne parkas, which are designed for temperatures of -30 and below and -10 to -20, respectively, and are down-filled with a weather-proof exterior.
In the collection, the parkas can be seen in bright floral colours, a nice contrast to the typically dark shades the winter wear is offered in.
The Mystique Parka.Canada Goose
Another standout item in the range is a daisy-printed, slightly cropped puffer jacket — a new style called the Lorita Puffer — which can also be reversed to solid black.
The jacket comes in a few other designs, which can each be reversed between a solid colour and a geometric pattern.
The Lorita Puffer Jacket. Canada Goose
The seven-piece collection is made with responsibly sourced down and recycled fibres, and also offers two styles of vests (the Layla and the Cypress Vest) in addition to the parkas, puffers and headscarves.
Pricing for the collection ranges from $165 for the Olivia Headscarf all the way to $1,650 for the Mystique Parka, holding true to Canada Goose's typical price point, with sizing from XS-XL.
It will be available both online and in select stores as of December 6, 2022, and you can sign up to be notified when the collection goes live on Reformation's website.
