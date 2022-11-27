7 Winter Clothing Essentials You Will Definitely Need If You're Moving To Alberta
There are some non-negotiables!
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Since moving to Alberta, I've come to realize that winter clothing is some of the most important things you'll end up buying.
Having lived in the U.K. where temperatures don't get too dramatic, I never knew how important a proper winter coat and boots would be and now I can't live without them.
If you're heading to Alberta, these are the winter clothing items you'll definitely need to leave some room in your budget for.
A good winter coat
If there's one thing that you will absolutely need if you're moving to Alberta, it's a decent winter coat because everyone knows Alberta gets cold AF in the winter (we're talking minus 30 degrees sometimes).
I bought one last fall and it was by far the MVP. I ended up needing to wear it almost every day from November to March.
It's a big expense (mine was around $400) but the cost-per-wear is so worth it and if you're going to need it almost every day, you might as well spend the money to get one you love.
Sunglasses
Who says sunglasses are only for the summer?
Despite being so cold during winter, Calgary is actually super sunny too so a good pair of sunglasses is a must in winter. It gets so bright out when there's snow on the ground, you'll find yourself struggling to see without them which combined with icy streets is a recipe for disaster.
Thermals
I'll reiterate, it gets freaking cold here so investing in some thermal leggings, tops and socks is never a bad idea.
I've learnt the hard way that heading in jeans in sub-zero temperatures is a recipe for disaster. Even when it's super cold outside, having some extra warm layers makes going for a walk somewhat bearable.
A wardrobe of toques
I don't think I've ever owned as many hats in my life, and it's for a good reason. For one, they're very practical for an obvious reason.
But also when you're spending a lot of money on a good coat to wear every day and a lot of the time, you won't get to see your outfit underneath, I love being able to change things up with a different toque.
Boots
A good pair of winter boots will also be your best friend for those long, cold months. When the snow is ankle-deep and the ground is super icy, you'll need something sturdy to keep you warm and stop you from slipping around.
Boring yes, but definitely essential.
Ski Gear
Winter sports are huge here so if you're likely to want to head out on the slopes, having some ski gear in your wardrobe is a must.
It also doubles up as extra warm layers for when the weather gets freezing. You'll quite often see people walking around in the city in ski pants on those super cold days.
So many comfy clothes
Let's face it, most people will practically hibernate during winter so if you're not up to braving the weather, having tons of comfy clothes to lounge around in is perfect.
Yes, I did spend an obscene amount on Lululemon leggings purely for wearing at home in winter and I have no regrets.