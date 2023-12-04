canada goose

10 Canada Goose Jacket Dupes That Look Just As Good & Will Save You So Much Money (PHOTOS)

You don't need to spend nearly $2,000 on a winter jacket.

A model wearing a black Canada Goose Parka. Right: A model wearing a black The North Face Parka and orange hat.
Associate Editor

A model wearing a black Canada Goose Parka. Right: A model wearing a black The North Face Parka.

Canada Goose , The North Face

Temperatures are dropping and some parts of Canada have already seen snow, meaning winter is just around the corner.

Canada Goose jackets have been a popular winter jacket brand for years among Canadians, especially in those parts that see extreme winter conditions. However, the jackets also come with a hefty price tag.

One of the brand's most iconic jackets is the Trillium Parka, designed for "extreme weather protection" and has a removable fur hood trim. That design sells for $1,750 , so it's certainly not cheap.

If you've been wanting a Canada Goose jacket, but can't spend that much money, don't worry there are plenty of alternatives out there that look just as good.

Here are 10 Canada Goose jacket alternatives that are more budget-friendly and will still do a great job of keeping you warm this winter.

Eddie Bauer Women's Superior Down Parka

A model wearing a black winter jacket.

A model wearing the Eddie Bauer Women's Superior Down Parka in black.

Eddie Bauer

Item: Eddie Bauer Women's Superior Down Parka

Price: $449 (currently on sale for $224.50)

Colours: Comes in four colours, including black, aubergine and sage

Size Range: XS to XXL

This insulated down parka offers "complete protection against the elements" with its "fully-seamed construction and moisture-shedding finish," according to the Eddie Bauer website.

The jacket will certainly keep you warm, has several pockets for storing items like your keys and phone and an adjustable hood with a faux fur collar.

Find it on Eddie Bauer

Eddie Bauer Men's Superior Down Stadium Coat

A model wearing a black jacket with a faux fur hood and brown pants.

A model wearing the Eddie Bauer Men's Superior Down Stadium Coat.

Eddie Bauer

Item: Men's Superior Down Stadium Coat

Price: $499.99 (currently on sale for $249.50)

Colours: Comes in two colours: black and storm

Size Range: S to XXL

This Eddie Bauer men's jacket offers "complete weather protection" and its "premium down provides exceptional warmth in subzero temperatures."

It's made from recycled materials, is waterproof and has an insulated removable hood with a faux fur trim.

Just like a Canada Goose jacket, it also has plenty of pockets.

Find it on Eddie Bauer

Alpine North Store Women's Parka

A model wearing a black winter jacket.

A model wearing the Alpine North Store Women's Navy Vegan Down Long Parka Jacket.

Amazon

Item: Alpine North Store Women's Navy Vegan Down Long Parka Jacket

Price: $280 (currently on sale for $210)

Colours: Comes in six colours, including black, olive and navy

Size Range: XS to XL

This parka found on Amazon is made from water-repellent polyester material that will keep you warm on those really cold winter days.

The description says it has multiple pockets, and uses faux fur material for its trims.

Find it on Amazon

L.L.Bean Women's Winter Warmer Coat

A black winter jacket.

L.L.Bean Women's Winter Warmer Coat in black/grey.

L.L.Bean

Item: L.L.Bean Women's Winter Warmer Coat

Price: $239 (currently on sale for $189)

Colours: Comes in four colours, including black/grey and nautical navy

Size Range: XS to XL

This weather-resistant coat is made from nylon, polyester fleece and nylon taffeta. It falls just above the knees, and is machine washable.

The winter jacket is insulated meaning it will keep you warm and dry during the colder months and it has an adjustable fleece-lined hood.

Find it on L.L.Bean

L.L.Bean Men's Baxter State Parka

A black men's winter jacket with fur-lined hood.

L.L.Bean Men's Baxter State Parka.

L.L.Bean

Item: L.L.Bean Men's Baxter State Parka

Price: $529 (currently on sale for $471)

Colours: Comes in four colours, including black and dark red

Size Range: S to XXXL

L.L.Bean says this is its warmest parka and has even tested in extreme winter conditions in the White Mountains in New Hampshire. The jacket has a waterproof shell and comes with a comfy, warm hood.

Although it provides heavy-duty weather protection, it's apparently lighter than you may expect.

Find it on L.L.Bean

Columbia Women's Little Si Insulated Parka

A model wearing a black winter jacket.

A model wearing the Columbia Women's Little Si Insulated Parka.

Columbia Sportswear

Item: Columbia Women's Little Si Insulated Parka

Price: $319.99

Colours: Comes in four colours, including black and stone green

Size Range: XS to XL and 1X to 3X

Columbia's insulated parka features Omni-Heat Infinity technology that "retains more body heat without sacrificing breathability," according to its website.

The parka has a drawcord adjustable hood, chest pocket, interior security pocket and adjustable cuffs.

Find it on Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Men's Landroamer Parka

A man wearing a black winter jacket.

A model wearing the Columbia Men's Landroamer Parka.

Columbia Sportswear

Item: Columbia Men's Landroamer Parka

Price: $299.99

Colours: Comes in three colours, including black and brown

Size Range: S to XXL

This men's parka has a waterproof outer shell and is built with advanced thermal-reflective tech so it will definitely keep you warm all winter.

It has plenty of secure pockets, a warm hood and adjustable cuff sleeves.

The parka also comes recommended by 82% of its buyers on the Columbia Sportswear website.

Find it on Columbia Sportswear

Aritzia Summit Parka

A model wearing a black winter jacket with fur-trimmed hood.

A model wearing the Aritzia TNA The Summit Parka.

Aritzia

Item: Aritzia TNA The Summit Parka

Price: $298

Colours : Comes in seven colours, including black, taupe and mocha brown

Size Range: 2XS to 2XL

Aritzia's longest-standing parka is made with waterproof and windproof fabric and 100% responsibly sourced goose down.

It also has a real faux fur lining and merino wool cuffs so you'll be extra cozy during the wintertime.

Find it on Aritzia

The North Face Women's Arctic Parka

A model wearing a black winter jacket, white pants and orange hat.

A model wearing The North Face Women's Arctic Parka Premium.

The North Face

Item: Women's Arctic Parka Premium

Price: $659

Colours: Comes in three colours, including black and almond butter

Size Range: XS to XXL

Although The North Face parka is the priciest dupe on this list, it's still significantly less than a Canada Goose jacket.

It's made from waterproof, breathable DryVent fabric and is filled with "recycled down insulation."

Find it on The North Face

The North Face Men's McMurdo Parka

A model wearing a black winter jacket with a plaid shirt underneath and grey pants.

A model wearing The North Face Men's McMurdo Parka.

The North Face

Item: The North Face Men's McMurdo Parka

Price: $519.99

Colours: Comes in five colours, including black and pine needle green

Size Range: S to 3XL

The North Face men's McMurdo Parka is the brand's oldest men's coat so it's a classic.

It's waterproof, windproof, well insulated and breathable. It also has a three-piece hood with a removable faux-fur ruff.

Find it on The North Face

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's Editorial team just for you.

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

From Your Site Articles
Asymina Kantorowicz
Associate Editor
Asymina Kantorowicz is an Associate Lifestyle Editor for Narcity Media focused on health and entertainment news and is based in Victoria, British Columbia.
Loading...