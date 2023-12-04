10 Canada Goose Jacket Dupes That Look Just As Good & Will Save You So Much Money (PHOTOS)
You don't need to spend nearly $2,000 on a winter jacket.
Temperatures are dropping and some parts of Canada have already seen snow, meaning winter is just around the corner.
Canada Goose jackets have been a popular winter jacket brand for years among Canadians, especially in those parts that see extreme winter conditions. However, the jackets also come with a hefty price tag.
One of the brand's most iconic jackets is the Trillium Parka, designed for "extreme weather protection" and has a removable fur hood trim. That design sells for $1,750 , so it's certainly not cheap.
If you've been wanting a Canada Goose jacket, but can't spend that much money, don't worry there are plenty of alternatives out there that look just as good.
Here are 10 Canada Goose jacket alternatives that are more budget-friendly and will still do a great job of keeping you warm this winter.
Eddie Bauer Women's Superior Down Parka
A model wearing the Eddie Bauer Women's Superior Down Parka in black.
Item: Eddie Bauer Women's Superior Down Parka
Price: $449 (currently on sale for $224.50)
Colours: Comes in four colours, including black, aubergine and sage
Size Range: XS to XXL
This insulated down parka offers "complete protection against the elements" with its "fully-seamed construction and moisture-shedding finish," according to the Eddie Bauer website.
The jacket will certainly keep you warm, has several pockets for storing items like your keys and phone and an adjustable hood with a faux fur collar.
Eddie Bauer Men's Superior Down Stadium Coat
A model wearing the Eddie Bauer Men's Superior Down Stadium Coat.
Item: Men's Superior Down Stadium Coat
Price: $499.99 (currently on sale for $249.50)
Colours: Comes in two colours: black and storm
Size Range: S to XXL
This Eddie Bauer men's jacket offers "complete weather protection" and its "premium down provides exceptional warmth in subzero temperatures."
It's made from recycled materials, is waterproof and has an insulated removable hood with a faux fur trim.
Just like a Canada Goose jacket, it also has plenty of pockets.
Alpine North Store Women's Parka
A model wearing the Alpine North Store Women's Navy Vegan Down Long Parka Jacket.
Item: Alpine North Store Women's Navy Vegan Down Long Parka Jacket
Price: $280 (currently on sale for $210)
Colours: Comes in six colours, including black, olive and navy
Size Range: XS to XL
This parka found on Amazon is made from water-repellent polyester material that will keep you warm on those really cold winter days.
The description says it has multiple pockets, and uses faux fur material for its trims.
L.L.Bean Women's Winter Warmer Coat
L.L.Bean Women's Winter Warmer Coat in black/grey.
Item: L.L.Bean Women's Winter Warmer Coat
Price: $239 (currently on sale for $189)
Colours: Comes in four colours, including black/grey and nautical navy
Size Range: XS to XL
This weather-resistant coat is made from nylon, polyester fleece and nylon taffeta. It falls just above the knees, and is machine washable.
The winter jacket is insulated meaning it will keep you warm and dry during the colder months and it has an adjustable fleece-lined hood.
L.L.Bean Men's Baxter State Parka
L.L.Bean Men's Baxter State Parka.
Item: L.L.Bean Men's Baxter State Parka
Price: $529 (currently on sale for $471)
Colours: Comes in four colours, including black and dark red
Size Range: S to XXXL
L.L.Bean says this is its warmest parka and has even tested in extreme winter conditions in the White Mountains in New Hampshire. The jacket has a waterproof shell and comes with a comfy, warm hood.
Although it provides heavy-duty weather protection, it's apparently lighter than you may expect.
Columbia Women's Little Si Insulated Parka
A model wearing the Columbia Women's Little Si Insulated Parka.
Item: Columbia Women's Little Si Insulated Parka
Price: $319.99
Colours: Comes in four colours, including black and stone green
Size Range: XS to XL and 1X to 3X
Columbia's insulated parka features Omni-Heat Infinity technology that "retains more body heat without sacrificing breathability," according to its website.
The parka has a drawcord adjustable hood, chest pocket, interior security pocket and adjustable cuffs.
Columbia Men's Landroamer Parka
A model wearing the Columbia Men's Landroamer Parka.
Item: Columbia Men's Landroamer Parka
Price: $299.99
Colours: Comes in three colours, including black and brown
Size Range: S to XXL
This men's parka has a waterproof outer shell and is built with advanced thermal-reflective tech so it will definitely keep you warm all winter.
It has plenty of secure pockets, a warm hood and adjustable cuff sleeves.
The parka also comes recommended by 82% of its buyers on the Columbia Sportswear website.
Aritzia Summit Parka
A model wearing the Aritzia TNA The Summit Parka.
Item: Aritzia TNA The Summit Parka
Price: $298
Colours : Comes in seven colours, including black, taupe and mocha brown
Size Range: 2XS to 2XL
Aritzia's longest-standing parka is made with waterproof and windproof fabric and 100% responsibly sourced goose down.
It also has a real faux fur lining and merino wool cuffs so you'll be extra cozy during the wintertime.
The North Face Women's Arctic Parka
A model wearing The North Face Women's Arctic Parka Premium.
Item: Women's Arctic Parka Premium
Price: $659
Colours: Comes in three colours, including black and almond butter
Size Range: XS to XXL
Although The North Face parka is the priciest dupe on this list, it's still significantly less than a Canada Goose jacket.
It's made from waterproof, breathable DryVent fabric and is filled with "recycled down insulation."
The North Face Men's McMurdo Parka
A model wearing The North Face Men's McMurdo Parka.
Item: The North Face Men's McMurdo Parka
Price: $519.99
Colours: Comes in five colours, including black and pine needle green
Size Range: S to 3XL
The North Face men's McMurdo Parka is the brand's oldest men's coat so it's a classic.
It's waterproof, windproof, well insulated and breathable. It also has a three-piece hood with a removable faux-fur ruff.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's Editorial team just for you.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.