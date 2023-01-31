A Massive Aritzia Sale Is On Now & There Are So Many Items For Under $60
If you love Aritzia clothes, listen up! Aritzia Canada is having a massive winter sale right now, and you can score so many items for up to 70% off.
The Aritzia sale, on now online and in stores, means you can find everything from Aritzia puffer jackets to bodysuits heavily discounted.
The Snooze, You Lose Winter sale allows you to get steep discounts on so many of the brand's coveted items, including pieces you can wear right now and items you can save for warmer days.
Get your wallet ready! Here are six finds from the Aritzia sale that are just too good to miss.
Ganna Shirt Jacket
Ganna Shirt Jacket.
Price:
$198 $59.40
Details: This water-repellant shirt jacket by Wilfred Free comes in two classic shades and features a trendy, relaxed fit. The style is one of Aritzia's most popular items, and you can snag it for 70% off!
Babaton Contour Polo Longsleeve Bodysuit
Babaton Contour Polo Longsleeve Bodysuit.
Price:
$58 $29
Details: Aritzia bodysuits have gone viral, and it makes sense why. They can be dressed up or down and always deliver the perfect tuck.
This one from Babaton's Contour line comes in fun colours and is now half-price.
Divinity Kick-Flare Jumpsuit
Divinity Kick-Flare Jumpsuit.
Price:
$98 $49
Details: You can snag the classic Aritzia Divinity jumpsuit for 50% off right now with the sale.
This version comes with a trendy kick-flare bottom and is available in multiple colours.
TNAChill Atmosphere High-Rise Cropped Legging
TNAChill Atmosphere High-Rise Cropped Legging.
Price:
$25 $17.50
Details: Aritzia may be best known for their leggings, and right now you can find a classic pair on the site for just $17.50.
These cropped leggings come in multiple neutral colours and feature Aritzia's signature wide waistband, and a soft jersey material that makes them good for everyday wear.
Vans Classic Slip-On Stackform
Vans Classic Slip-On Stackform.
Price:
$100 $29.99
Details: Those who love a deal will likely appreciate this great bargain on Vans sneakers.
With the sale, Aritzia's collaboration shoes with Vans are just $30, down from $100, they're also available in another summery print.
TNA Coaches Short Jacket
TNA Coaches Short Jacket.
Price:
$148 $59.20
Details: This Aritzia puffer jacket is 60% off right now and perfect for the current season.
The coat contains 100% vegan down and features water-repellant and wind-resistant fabric meant to keep you warm in freezing temperatures.
While these are just some of the items you can find for under $60 online with the sale, there are tons of other discounted products that deserve to be mentioned, including the Aritzia Super Puff, Aritzia dresses, blazers, and more.
The sale is on until February 14, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT (2:59 a.m. ET). It's also worth noting that items that are marked 50% off or more are final sale, according to Aritzia's return policy.
