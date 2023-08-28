Aritzia Is Having A Huge Warehouse Sale In Canada & You Can Find Products For Up To 90% Off
You have an entire week to shop this warehouse sale! 🤑
Get ready, shoppers! Aritzia is bringing back its massive warehouse sale and you could get items for up to 90% off.
Details for this year's warehouse sale in Vancouver have been revealed and you can get discounts for seven days.
So, let's dive into what you need to know about when the sale is happening, where you can get the deals, how big the discounts are and more.
Aritzia shared that you'll be able to shop the sale from Tuesday, August 29 to Monday, September 4, 2023.
Not only is this sale happening for an entire week but new styles will be arriving at the warehouse sale daily as well.
That means you can find new discounted items every day if you're willing to brave the crowds of discount shoppers more than once.
Plus, everything at the Aritzia warehouse sale in Vancouver will be from 50% off to 90% off!
The Aritzia warehouse sale location this year is the Vancouver Convention Centre — 1055 Canada Place in Vancouver, B.C.
You'll be able to shop for deals on Aritzia clothing, accessories, shoes and more in the west building.
Parking is available right at the Vancouver Convention Centre or around the convention centre at parking garages like EasyPark - Lot 54.
If you're going to be taking transit, the Vancouver Convention Centre West is close to the Waterfront Station.
This warehouse sale is happening between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. from Tuesday, August 29 to Saturday, September 2, 2023.
Then, you'll be able to shop the warehouse sale's discounts from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, September 3 and Monday, September 4, 2023.
Aritzia shared online that cash, debit, Visa, MasterCard, American Express and Apple Pay will be accepted as payment at the warehouse sale this year.
That means you won't be able to pay with Aritzia gift cards if you want to get even more savings on the discounted products.
Recently, the Vancouver Sun gave an inside look at some of the items that will be discounted during this year's warehouse sale.
Those products include the Wilfred Free The Ganna Shirt Jacket for $49.99 (
$228), Sunday Best Maude Midi Dress for $49.99 ( $110), Tna Alamo Waffle Longsleeve for $19.99 ( $40) and Wilfred Daydreamer Midi Dress for $59.99 ( $178).
