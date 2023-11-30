Canada's Longest Pier Is Turning Into A Magical Sea Of Lights That You Can Wander Through
A festive seaside stroll! 🎄
The longest pier in Canada takes the holidays seriously and puts on an extra magical show during the festive season.
White Rock, just 40 minutes away from Vancouver, is about to become an enchanting seaside getaway when thousands of lights are strung up along the waterfront on December 2.
The Bright Walk in White Rock lets you wander through the twinkling displays of lights, under brightly lit archways and past multi-coloured shows.
There's also a 20-foot Christmas tree to top of the Christmassy experience and an 8-foot-tall selfie frame. You can stroll along the seaside park to see all of the illumination, and then wander onto the pier, which will also be lit up with holiday colours.
There is a lighting up celebration on December 2, from 4 p.m. to 8 pm. where you can go and see the show, some live music, and even an appearance by Santa.
If you can't make it to the event though you can head out to White Rock anytime before January 7 to see the beautiful display of holiday colours glowing in the night, next to the water.
During hte week the light display will be on from dusk to dawn, and during the weekend and holidays it will run all day long so you can experience every bit of festive fun.
The White Rock Pier isn't just a hit during the holidays though, and it's worth walking along the pier that stretches out far into the ocean any time of year.
Plus it makes for the perfect day trip from Vancouver for anyone hoping to escape the big city for a while.