Tinseltown Is Coming To Calgary & It Will Transport You To Santa's Workshop (PHOTOS)
Spread the holiday cheer! 🥂🎄
Halloween is over, so of course the Holiday hype has come rolling in in full force, and we're here for it.
If you're itching to start getting festive then the Tinseltown Christmas-themed pop-up bar is exactly what you need. Tinseltown: The Christmas Speakeasy is coming to Calgary and opening up at SunnyCider Bar & Kitchen from November 23 until December 30.
The pop-up event is in spots all around the world, spreading the holiday cheer with its themed decor, tasty drinks, and festive music.
Walking in you'll feel like you're in the North Pole, with Christmas decorations covering every inch of the venue. It's all twinkly lights, wreaths, ornaments, and wrapping paper — so Christmas lovers won't be disappointed.
Wander beneath the hanging trees and mistletoe, and maybe even snap a picture with Santa if you're lucky.
They also serve up some Christmas cocktails to really get you in the spirit.
If you want to experience the holiday magic on a weekday you can get a ticket for sessions every Thursday and Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. On weekends sessions are on Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 110:30 p.m. and Sundays from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
With the price of your ticket, you'll get a fun holiday-themed cocktail to cheers to the season with.
The ticket website does specify that "no grinches" are allowed, so keep that in mind when choosing who to bring as a date!
Tinseltown
Price: $15 per person
Address: SunnyCider Bar & Kitchen, 3300 14 Ave NE Unit 1, Calgary, AB
When: November 23 - December 30
Why You Need To Go: Step into the Christmas wonderland that is this pop-up bar, and you'll instantly get into the holiday spirit.