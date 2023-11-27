This Canadian Spot Ranked Among The Cities With 'The Best Winter Wonderland Experience'
Wondering where to visit this season? ❄️
The festive season is here in full force — if you couldn't tell from the piles of advent calendars and all the Christmassy displays at stores – and that means it's time to get into the holiday mood.
One Canadian city stands out among the rest, as one of the best places in the world to go and celebrate the winter season, according to new research.
JeffBet, an online casino, conducted the study by analyzing data from TikTok to find out what the most talked about cities are in the winter. Canadian cities were up against ones from the U.K., the U.S., and Europe, and Vancouver made the top 10.
It was actually the only Canadian city to make the list, beating out popular winter destinations like Toronto.
While there are some more predictable wintery cities on the list, like New York and London, it turns out Vancouver is also a magical getaway for anyone wanting to embrace the season. The Canadian city came in ninth place in the ranking with a massive 7.5 million winter hashtags.
That's a whole lot of wintry love.
Although places like Québec City might come to mind as the places to go for a winter wonderland experience in Canada, Vancouver offers up its own winter fun.
The Vancouver Christmas Market is an iconic yearly event that brings the city to life, with different vendors selling all types of goodies. Walking around the European-style market you'll hear festive music all around, and enjoy the smell of mulled wine and fresh pretzels in the air.
On top of the breathtaking scenery all around the West Coast city there's also skiing nearby, fun events running like Canyon Lights, and you can enjoy warmer winter temperatures than a lot of other Canadian spots.
So, if you're in the mood for a winter getaway this year, don't overlook Vancouver!