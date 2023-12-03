6 Magical Winter Day Trips From Vancouver To Get You Out This Season (PHOTOS)
Escape the city. ✨
December is here and the holidays already feel like they're in full swing. It's time to embrace the new season and luckily there are some day trips from Vancouver that bring you to magical locations.
It can be tricky to get out of the house when winter hits since it means putting on all the layers and braving the chilly weather. That means it's that much more important to put together your winter bucket list, so you have reasons to get out there and enjoy the season, no matter how chilly it might be.
Although Vancouver winters can mean days on end of rain and cloudy skis, you don't have to go that far to feel like you're in a winter wonderland.
From quaint small towns in B.C. that bring the Hallmark charm to life, to steamy spas to keep you warm this season — here are seven-day trips to take from Vancouver this winter that will make you fall in love with Jack Frost.
Escape the snow in Victoria
Drive time from Vancouver: About 3 hours and 30 minutes.
Why You Need To Go: Vancouver doesn't get as much snow as other parts of Canada, but it can get a storm every now and then. Victoria is known as Canada's 'snow-free' city, and although it can see its own wintry weather it does tend to be warmer.
Taking BC Ferries over to Vancouver Island will make you feel like you're really escaping the city, and you get amazing views while at it. Since it's a bit longer of a drive you'll probably want to stay overnight here, and you can have a luxurious stay at Oak Bay Beach Hotel in the city, where they have hot pools right on the ocean.
The oceanside city is also lit up beautifully during the holidays, making it fun to just walk around. If you're feeling adventurous you can explore some of the beautiful parks in the area, soaking in all the nature.
Experience Whistler Village
Drive time from Vancouver: About 1 hour and 30 minutes.
Why You Need To Go: There's a reason why this little town is legendary. Amazing skiing, a picturesque village, and beautiful nature all around — it has all the makings of an epic winter escape.
In the winter accommodations can get pretty pricey but for people living in Vancouver it's a quick drive so you can enjoy an afternoon on the slopes or just skip right to the après-ski
Even if you're not into skiing the small village with shops, restaurants, and mountain views makes for a fun retreat.
Wind down at Scandinave Spa
Drive time from Vancouver: About 1 hour and 30 minutes.
Why You Need To Go: Skip Whistler Village and head right to this incredible thermal spa if you're in need of some serious relaxation. You can spend all day roaming in between the spa's saunas, hot pools, steam rooms, and resting areas. There's even a cafe there so you can really stay for hours.
You'll feel completely immersed in nature as the spa is surrounded by mountains and lush forests, with the sounds of nature as the soundtrack to your day.
Leave the phone behind and get ready to completely disconnect on a trip here.
Walk through the magical lights in Langley
Drive time from Vancouver: About 40 minutes.
Why You Need To Go: Just outside of Vancouver Langley makes the perfect getaway without having to go too far. A stroll through Fort Langley is like walking into a Hallmark movie, with all the charm.
During the holiday season, it's also brightly lit, making it an extra magical experience. Glow Gardens is the place to go to get into the festive spirit, as you walk through enchanting light displays. They also have live music, food trucks, and lots of tasty treats. You can also visit Williams Park for a free light display that brightens at night.
See the views on the Sea To Sky gondola
Drive time from Vancouver: About 1 hour.
Why You Need To Go: You might not want to brave the cold for a hike in the winter, but the Seak To Sky Gondola can give you all the views without the work, and it's only a short drive away from Vancouver. You can take in the incredible views of Squamish from the peak of the mountain, without the crowds that come with the summertime.
The view becomes even more beautiful as it's filled with snow-capped mountains and snow-covered trees all around. It's the perfect way to get outside in the winter and enjoy the solace of nature.
You can also warm up in the lodge a the top of the mountain before heading back down.
After exploring a bit of the nature in the area you can head into downtown Squamish, where there are lots of great restaurants and cool shops.
Explore Bowen Island
Drive time from Vancouver: About 1 hour from Downtown.
Why You Need To Go: A quick 20-minute ferry ride from West Vancouver will get you to this tiny island, where you'll feel like you're a world away. Even the ferry ride over feels like an escape, as you watch the little islands dotting the ocean pass by with the backdrop of snowy mountains.
Although it's a busy spot to visit in the summer there's a peacefulness that can be enjoyed in the winter as tourism slows down. The quaint community is the perfect escape from the city, and there are little boutiques, restaurants, and shops to check out. Make sure to stop by The Snug Cafe while here, which is a go-to spot for a tasty meal on the island, and a warm cup of coffee.
The island also is full of beautiful nature, with rocky beaches, forest trails, and endless ocean views. The ferry also runs frequently, so you can head back to Vancouver whenever you're ready (but you'll probably want to stay forever).
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.