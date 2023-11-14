This Spot Is Known As Canada's 'Snow-Free City' & It's The Perfect Winter Escape
Get all the festivity, without the cold.
Canada has a reputation for unforgiving winters, with loads of snow, ice storms, and shockingly low temperatures. Most of Canada is dreading the seemingly endless mornings spent shoving the driveway right about now – but not all Canadians are faced with the chilly reality.
Victoria, B.C. is known as Canada's "snow-free city," with mild temperatures year-round and the palm trees to prove it.
With average January temperatures being around five to eight degrees, it's not exactly a sunny vacation destination, but you can escape the mountains of snow that are usually piling up elsewhere in Canada by then.
The warm weather in the oceanside city usually means snow-free sidewalks, although there have been some exceptional years. According to Current Results on average, it snows 33 centimetres a year in Victoria, so you'll rarely see high snow banks here.
While there might not be snow, there is still a festive wintry feel in the city during the holiday season. With the buildings on the waterfront lit up and twinkly lights illuminating streets, the city gets all the holiday magic.
Stroll along the streets of downtown Victoria and pop into all the local boutiques and cute coffee shops, or get outside to enjoy all the lush nature of the area to really take advantage of the no-snow.
Goldstream Provincial Park isn't too far outside of the city and is the perfect spot to go and explore the outdoors.
If you really want to feel festive, and maybe like you're walking into a Hallmark movie, go for a drink at the legendary Fairmont Empress Hotel.
For anyone living in a snowy part of B.C., you can hop on BC Ferries and sail away to this city, leaving the winter boots behind. It's the perfect escape for anyone who is tired of the classic winter weather and wants to be reminded of the warmer days.
While it's tempting to escape Canada's winters to go to another (warmer) country, you can find a slice of that on the West Coast.
Victoria also happens to be the brunch capital of Canada – making it that much more tempting to visit.