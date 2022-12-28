Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

This Community In Ontario Is Crystallized In Ice After A Huge Storm & It's Surreal (PHOTOS)

It's Frozen come to life.

Western Canada Editor
Houses in Crystal Beach in Fort Erie, Ontario.

Houses in Crystal Beach in Fort Erie, Ontario.

its.me.toriv | TikTok, NickIwanyshyn | Twitter

Ontario was hit with a massive winter storm last week, and it transformed this small community into an ice village that looks like it's out of the Disney movie Frozen.

Crystal Beach, a lakefront community in Ontario close to the Buffalo border, was hit by the blizzard over the holidays, and it left destruction in its path. The Weather Network said multiple people had died due to the extreme weather conditions.

Thousands were also left without power.

In the wake of the storm, people captured photos of the Crystal Beach community in Ontario where rows of houses had completely iced over.

@its.me.toriv

sending good vibes to my fellow crystal beachers 🥹🫶🏻 #snowstorm2022 #niagara #crystalbeach

In the videos, you can see the homes and the surrounding area all covered.

@photogalstacy

#foryoupage #blizzard2022 #nature #ice #beach #lake #frozen #viral #niagararegion #forterie #crystalbeach

Some even captured videos during the blizzard.

Before the homes were covered in ice, they were slammed by massive waves coming in from Lake Erie.

Other structures in the town were also covered in ice, creating surreal-looking scenes.

People in Buffalo also experienced the frozen over homes.

On Sunday TWN said that "at least 30 people have died in U.S. weather-related incidents, according to an NBC News tally, since a deep freeze gripped most of the nation, coupled with snow, ice and howling winds from a storm that roared out of the Great Lakes region late last week."

"Much of the loss of life has centered in and around Buffalo at the edge of Lake Erie," they added.

From Your Site Articles
    Morgan Leet
    Western Canada Editor
    Morgan Leet is the Western Canada Editor for Narcity Canada's Western Desk focused on interprovincial travel, and is based in Vancouver.
