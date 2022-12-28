This Community In Ontario Is Crystallized In Ice After A Huge Storm & It's Surreal (PHOTOS)
It's Frozen come to life.
Ontario was hit with a massive winter storm last week, and it transformed this small community into an ice village that looks like it's out of the Disney movie Frozen.
Crystal Beach, a lakefront community in Ontario close to the Buffalo border, was hit by the blizzard over the holidays, and it left destruction in its path. The Weather Network said multiple people had died due to the extreme weather conditions.
Thousands were also left without power.
In the wake of the storm, people captured photos of the Crystal Beach community in Ontario where rows of houses had completely iced over.
@its.me.toriv
sending good vibes to my fellow crystal beachers 🥹🫶🏻 #snowstorm2022 #niagara #crystalbeach
In the videos, you can see the homes and the surrounding area all covered.
@photogalstacy
#foryoupage #blizzard2022 #nature #ice #beach #lake #frozen #viral #niagararegion #forterie #crystalbeach
\u201cCrystal Beach after the winter storm \n\n#Blizzardof2022 #USblizzard #uswinterstorm #usStorm #WinterStorm #WinterStorm2022 #StormHour #storm #usStorm #WinterStorm\u201d— Harish Deshmukh (@Harish Deshmukh) 1672225263
Some even captured videos during the blizzard.
\u201cThis is Crystal Beach in Fort Erie Ontario \n#crystalbeach #niagara #forterie #blizzard #insurance #snow #emergency\u201d— I am Winston (@I am Winston) 1671936262
Before the homes were covered in ice, they were slammed by massive waves coming in from Lake Erie.
\u201cWaves just smashing into a house in Crystal Beach. @ReedTimmerAccu I forgot to post this one earlier today. @weathernetwork #ONStorm #onwx\u201d— Mark Robinson (@Mark Robinson) 1671858151
Other structures in the town were also covered in ice, creating surreal-looking scenes.
People in Buffalo also experienced the frozen over homes.
\u201cFrozen castle \ud83e\udd76\n\n#buffalo #buffaloblizzard #blizzard \n\n@CNNweather @accuweather @weatherchannel @news4buffalo @TheBuffaloNews @wunderground @StoryfulNews @JukinMedia @FoxNews @andyparkertv @ReedTimmerAccu\u201d— BuffaloWeather (@BuffaloWeather) 1671915194
On Sunday TWN said that "at least 30 people have died in U.S. weather-related incidents, according to an NBC News tally, since a deep freeze gripped most of the nation, coupled with snow, ice and howling winds from a storm that roared out of the Great Lakes region late last week."
"Much of the loss of life has centered in and around Buffalo at the edge of Lake Erie," they added.