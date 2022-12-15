This Vancouver Restaurant Created A Magical Winter Terrace & You Can Get 'Gingerbread Shots'
Time to get festive! 🎅
A Vancouver restaurant has gotten all done up for the holidays and they are serving festive boozy drinks as the cherry on top of it all.
Reflections: The Winter Terrace, is located on the fourth floor of the Rosewood Hotel Georgia and you'll want to add it to your winter plans ASAP.
The magical terrace has completely transformed into a winter wonderland with magical lights, Christmas trees, yule-tide decor — and Santa-approved drinks.
Although it is a pricey spot to visit, it's worth the splurge for the photo-worthy experience. There are endless photo opportunities throughout the whole restaurant, from the decor to the food.
The winter menu features holiday-inspired cocktails, small plates, entrees, and desserts, plus, a tasty-looking brunch on weekends.
You can expect to see drinks like "Gingerbread Shots", "Christmas G&T" and "Scrooged Up." Although, prices for these festive cocktails are not so jolly and can range from $19 to $37 each.
It might be a good idea to save up a little extra cash, before testing out all these luxurious Christmas drinks.
If you're looking to go all out and actually have the funds to do so, you can order a "Rosewood Christmas Tree" for $175, which is a tree that comes with a selection of wintery cocktails.
This whole winter terrace experience looks incredibly enchanting and would make for the perfect winter weekend plan!
Reflections: The Winter Terrace
Price: 💸💸💸💸
Address: 801 W Georgia St., Vancouver, BC