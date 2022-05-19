Here's What's Open & Closed On Victoria Day 2022 In BC
Victoria Day is May 23!
Victoria Day is just around the corner, and you'll want to know which businesses are open or closed on the holiday.
The national holiday, on May 23, is to celebrate the birth of Queen Victoria. You might even just have work off for the day and want to get outside with the family or do a little shopping.
Luckily, there are tons of fun activities that will still be open in the Vancouver area on Victoria Day. Maybe you could even take a last-minute day trip to somewhere close by.
Here is a list of some things that are open and closed around Vancouver, B.C., so you don't show up somewhere and find the doors locked.
Government Services
Banks: Closed
Canada Post: Closed
Grocery Stores
Whole Foods: Open regular hours
Save-On-Foods: Open regular hours
Loblaws: Open regular hours
Walmart: Open regular hours
Malls
The Amazing Brentwood: Open 10:00 a.m. to 7 p.m.
City Square: Open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Tsawwassen Mills: Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Metrotown: Open 11:00 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Entertainment
Cineplex Theatres: Open regular hours
Science World: Open regular hours
Vancouver Aquarium: Open regular hours
Liquor Stores
BC Liquor 39th & Cambie: Open 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
BC Liquor 8th & Cambie: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
BC Liquor 28th & Main: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
BC Liquor Kerrisdale: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
BC Liquor Dunbar: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
BC Liquor Bute Street: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.