NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
victoria day 2022

Here's What's Open & Closed On Victoria Day 2022 In BC

Victoria Day is May 23!

Vancouver Staff Writer
British Columbia Parliament Building.

British Columbia Parliament Building.

Jaahnlieb | Dreamstime

Victoria Day is just around the corner, and you'll want to know which businesses are open or closed on the holiday.

The national holiday, on May 23, is to celebrate the birth of Queen Victoria. You might even just have work off for the day and want to get outside with the family or do a little shopping.

Luckily, there are tons of fun activities that will still be open in the Vancouver area on Victoria Day. Maybe you could even take a last-minute day trip to somewhere close by.

Here is a list of some things that are open and closed around Vancouver, B.C., so you don't show up somewhere and find the doors locked.

Government Services

Banks: Closed

Canada Post: Closed

Grocery Stores

Whole Foods: Open regular hours

Save-On-Foods: Open regular hours

Loblaws: Open regular hours

Walmart: Open regular hours

Malls

The Amazing Brentwood: Open 10:00 a.m. to 7 p.m.

City Square: Open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tsawwassen Mills: Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Metrotown: Open 11:00 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Entertainment

Cineplex Theatres: Open regular hours

Science World: Open regular hours

Vancouver Aquarium: Open regular hours

Liquor Stores

BC Liquor 39th & Cambie: Open 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

BC Liquor 8th & Cambie: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

BC Liquor 28th & Main: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

BC Liquor Kerrisdale: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

BC Liquor Dunbar: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

BC Liquor Bute Street: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...