7 Flights From Vancouver To Take As Soon As Restrictions Ease & They Won't Break The Bank
Get ready for April 1!
Canada's travel restrictions are changing on April 1, and an international trip is going to be way cheaper. Fully vaccinated travellers won't need a pre-entry COVID-19 test anymore, saving time and money.
It might finally be time to take your long-awaited vacation, and luckily there are some cheap flights from Vancouver to help you do it.
If you just need a break from the rainy weather, head to warmer climates and soak up some sun!
Gather your friends and get to planning as soon as possible because these cheap flights out of the Vancouver Airport are going to get you excited about laying poolside with a fancy drink in hand.
Vancouver to Burbank, California
Price: $120 one way
When: April 28, 2022
Why You Need To Go: Burbank is right next to Hollywood so you can go check out all those touristy Hollywood sites.
Who knows — maybe after you could even drive down to Disneyland and make it a super exciting vacation!
Vancouver to Palm Springs, California
Price: $159 one way
When: April 1 - 9, 2022
Why You Need To Go: Palm Springs is home to the iconic Coachella music festival and super hot desert weather. Here you will need to be chilling beside the pool because the desert heat will have you sweating.
After a long winter, that sounds like heaven.
Vancouver to Las Vegas, Nevada
Price: $99 one way
When: April 19 - 26, 2022
Why You Need To Go: If you don't already know — Las Vegas is where all the fun happens. The Las Vegas strip is filled with amazing casinos, nightlife, restaurants and shopping. It's a cheap plane ride away from Vancouver — so go have some fun!
Vancouver to Phoenix, Arizona
Price: $99 one way
When: April 27 - 30, 2022
Why You Need To Go: Phoenix is another desert hot spot destination where you can relax all day and enjoy those sun rays. Don't forget to bring your sunscreen because this destination can really start to heat up in April.
Vancouver to San Francisco, California
Price: $191 one way
When: May 10- 23, 2022
Why You Need To Go: You need to go here to see the iconic Golden Gate Bridge of course. Plus, San Francisco is right along the ocean so you can have beautiful views and check out the amazing food scene.
Vancouver to New York City, New York
Price: $213 one way
When: April 5- 6, 2022
Why You Need To Go: The big city of New York is a travel must-visit. New York has so many iconic restaurants and shops to visit — it's a no-brainer to go there.
Vancouver to Seattle, Washington
Price: $304 one way
When: April 1- 5, 2022
Why You Need To Go: Looking for a quick trip to the states from Vancouver? Seattle is a hotspot American city that is much bigger than Vancouver and a great spot to catch a Seahawks game.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.