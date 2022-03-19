Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
flight deals

7 Flights From Vancouver To Take As Soon As Restrictions Ease & They Won't Break The Bank

Get ready for April 1!

​A woman in front of a pink gate in Palm Springs. Right: A woman in front of the Golden Gate Bridge.

A woman in front of a pink gate in Palm Springs. Right: A woman in front of the Golden Gate Bridge.

@jodie_alonso | Instagram, @miriamperezg | Instagram

Canada's travel restrictions are changing on April 1, and an international trip is going to be way cheaper. Fully vaccinated travellers won't need a pre-entry COVID-19 test anymore, saving time and money.

It might finally be time to take your long-awaited vacation, and luckily there are some cheap flights from Vancouver to help you do it.

If you just need a break from the rainy weather, head to warmer climates and soak up some sun!

Gather your friends and get to planning as soon as possible because these cheap flights out of the Vancouver Airport are going to get you excited about laying poolside with a fancy drink in hand.

Vancouver to Burbank, California

Price: $120 one way

When: April 28, 2022

Why You Need To Go: Burbank is right next to Hollywood so you can go check out all those touristy Hollywood sites.

Who knows — maybe after you could even drive down to Disneyland and make it a super exciting vacation!

Website

Vancouver to Palm Springs, California

Price: $159 one way

When: April 1 - 9, 2022

Why You Need To Go: Palm Springs is home to the iconic Coachella music festival and super hot desert weather. Here you will need to be chilling beside the pool because the desert heat will have you sweating.

After a long winter, that sounds like heaven.

Website

Vancouver to Las Vegas, Nevada

Price: $99 one way

When: April 19 - 26, 2022

Why You Need To Go: If you don't already know — Las Vegas is where all the fun happens. The Las Vegas strip is filled with amazing casinos, nightlife, restaurants and shopping. It's a cheap plane ride away from Vancouver — so go have some fun!

Website

Vancouver to Phoenix, Arizona

Price: $99 one way

When: April 27 - 30, 2022

Why You Need To Go: Phoenix is another desert hot spot destination where you can relax all day and enjoy those sun rays. Don't forget to bring your sunscreen because this destination can really start to heat up in April.

Website

Vancouver to San Francisco, California

Price: $191 one way

When: May 10- 23, 2022

Why You Need To Go: You need to go here to see the iconic Golden Gate Bridge of course. Plus, San Francisco is right along the ocean so you can have beautiful views and check out the amazing food scene.

Website

Vancouver to New York City, New York

Price: $213 one way

When: April 5- 6, 2022

Why You Need To Go: The big city of New York is a travel must-visit. New York has so many iconic restaurants and shops to visit — it's a no-brainer to go there.

Website

Vancouver to Seattle, Washington

Price: $304 one way

When: April 1- 5, 2022

Why You Need To Go: Looking for a quick trip to the states from Vancouver? Seattle is a hotspot American city that is much bigger than Vancouver and a great spot to catch a Seahawks game.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...