Canada's New 'Ultra-Affordable' Lynx Air Is Offering Half Price Flights To Kelowna This May
Massive flight deal alert! 🚨
If you've been dreaming of a vacation to the stunning Okanagan Valley, where you can sip on wine all day long — it just got a whole lot cheaper.
Canada's new "ultra-affordable" airline, Lynx Air, is offering a sweet flight deal to Kelowna, B.C. this May.
On May 2, the airline is officially starting to fly passengers to Kelowna Airport and the tickets are as low as $39, according to a press release.
The plane tickets are going to be half price off the base fare from May 2 - 4 only — so book today!
The half-price flights to Kelowna, B.C., are available from the Vancouver Airport and Calgary Airport only.
They are starting with two flights a week from Kelowna from each airport, and then on June 19 will increase to three flights a week.
This will leave so much extra spending cash for those wine tastings in the Okanagan.
When purchasing the tickets, make sure to use the promo code "KELOWNA" for the half-price deal.
You can even use the code more than once, which means half-price tickets for you and all your friends too.
What better way to take a vacation than knowing you are also not going to break the bank?
The airline not only offers cheap flights to Kelowna, but they also offer extremely affordable flights to so many other destinations throughout Canada.
Lynx took to the skies just over three weeks ago and has been rapidly expanding its network since.
Canadians can now book flights to 10 destinations coast to coast across Canada including Victoria, Vancouver, Kelowna, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto, Hamilton, Halifax, and St. John’s, according to a press release.
If you're on a tight budget but still need a little relaxing vacation, this airline is one to definitely keep in mind.