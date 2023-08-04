cheap flights

Lynx Air Is Having A 25% Off Sale & Flights Are Now Cheaper Than Your Grocery Bill

Travel for less this fall!

The Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles. Right: Sambro Creek in Nova Scotia.

Erica Zhao | Pexels, Alex Tapia | Pexels

If you're looking to get a head start on your fall and winter travel plans, Lynx Air has got you covered. The Canadian airline is having a 25% off sale right now, and it means you can get cheap flights to destinations across Canada and the United States.

As of Friday, Canada's "ultra-affordable" airline is taking 25% off base fares for flights between September 05, 2023 and December 15, 2023, so it's the perfect opportunity to head out to see the fall colours and check out a new city.

To take advantage of the deal, all you need to do is use the promo code "BOOKEARLY" when booking directly with Lynx Air. Cheap seats are available for a limited time.

Luckily for those planning multiple trips this fall and winter, the promo code can be used more than once, which means you can get the discount over and over again. However, the promo code can't be applied to add-ons such as carry-on bags, checked bags, seat selection or priority boarding.

The sale ends on Sunday August 6, 2023, at 11:59 MT, so you'll need to be speedy to snag yourself a deal for your upcoming vacation.

With the discount, travellers could book a one-way flight from Calgary to explore Vancouver for just $45.28, which is probably way cheaper than your weekly grocery shop!

If you fancy checking out the stunning fall colours in Nova Scotia, you can also get flights from Toronto to Halifax from just $54.65 one-way.

The cheap flights don't just apply to Canada either, with fares from Calgary to Los Angeles starting from just $108.45 one-way, which means you can take advantage of the cheap deals and visit some of those stunning Californian beaches.

Lynx Air flies from Canadian airports like Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, Hamilton, Montreal and Toronto, to name just a few.

Depending on the departure airport you fly from, U.S. destinations include Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Orlando, Phoenix and more.

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

