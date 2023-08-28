Lynx Air Is Adding Flights From Toronto To These US Destinations & Seats Are As Low As $115
Time to escape to the beach!
If you're looking for ways to escape the impending cold weather, Lynx Air is launching brand new routes from Toronto which will whisk you away to warm sandy beaches in the U.S.
Canada's "ultra-affordable" Lynx Air is adding to its list of U.S. destinations that you can fly to from Toronto Pearson Airport and flights are as low as $115 one-way.
The airline launched a new route from Pearson Airport to Los Angeles on August 24, 2023, with flights taking off between the two cities on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.
You can escape the chill of autumn and winter with some beach time on the Californian coast with white sandy beaches and turquoise water just a flight away.
Flights to L.A. start from $129, so you don't have to blow your budget in order to book a seat.
California isn't the only sunny U.S. destination Lynx will be operating from Toronto, with routes to Phoenix, Tampa Bay and Fort Myers kicking off in the coming months.
Flights to Phoenix will be operating three times a week from October 12, 2023, while Tampa Bay will be added to the schedule from November 10, 2023, with four flights a week from Pearson.
Services to Southwest Florida Airport in Fort Myers will be taking off from December 3, 2023, four times a week with tickets starting from $114 one-way.
The airline also currently operates flights to Orlando from Toronto.
Lynx isn't the only Canadian airline branching out to new U.S. destinations to travel to from Ontario as Porter Airlines recently announced several new routes to cities in Florida.