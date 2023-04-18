Lynx Air Added Flights From Vancouver To Montreal & You Can Get 50% Off Base Fares Right Now
The sale ends soon! ✈️
Canada's ultra-affordable airline, Lynx Air, just added new flights between Montréal Trudeau International Airport and Vancouver International Airport — and they're super cheap right now.
If you were looking for cheap flights out of Vancouver to escape the never-ending rainy weather, this might be a sign, because Lynx Air is offering up to 50% off base fares on Montreal routes.
You can book that summer vacation in the West Coast mountains or the lively city, for around $69. Lyx Air said in a press release that the flights between Vancouver and Montreal are starting at $69 one-way, and their sale is happening now.
"To celebrate, the airline has launched a limited-time seat sale, offering up to 50 per cent off all base fares on all Montréal routes," it said.
You're going to want to make those group chat plans come to life real soon because the sale is going to be over quickly. It runs from April 18 to April 19 at 11:59 p.m. EDT.
To get the deal you have to use the promo code MONTREAL, when booking on FlyLynx.com.
"Vancouver and Montréal are two of Canada’s most iconic tourism destinations, with their rich cultural heritage and stunning natural landscapes. We are thrilled to provide an ultra-affordable option to connect these two beautiful cities," Merren McArthur, the CEO of Lynx, said.
"Historically Montréal and Quebec have been under-served by low-cost carriers, and Lynx Air aims to change that. We now offer services from three destinations to Montréal, including the recently announced services from Calgary and St John's," McArthur added.
Happy travels!