Canada's Newest Airline Is Having A 70% Off Sale & One-Way Flights Cost As Low As $23
You need to act fast, though! ✈️
Canada's new "ultra-affordable" airline Lynx Air is currently holding a one-day flash sale and they are offering cheap flights all over Canada for up to 70% off.
For those waiting for an affordable flight before you book that June 2022 vacation, this could be the moment you've been waiting for.
The 70% discount means that, with Lynx Air, you could get a one-way flight from Vancouver to Calgary for as little as $32.32.
A one-way trip from Vancouver to Kelowna can be secured for as little as $23.61 with the discount code.
With prices like that, it's hard to NOT travel in Canada this upcoming month.
This deal is only on for a limited time however, with it ending on May 29 at 11:59 a.m. MT.
So, if you're interested, getting in sooner rather than later might be the move as the sale is also "while supplies last."
\u201c\ud83e\udda9Swoon for June! Up to 70% off base fares on all routes\ud83c\udf3b\n\n\ud83c\udf34 Use code JUNE at https://t.co/J8pKMZTX7W\n\u23f0 Valid until May 29 at 11:59 pm MT\n\nBook your summer trip today on a new Boeing 737\ud83e\uddd1\u200d\u2708\ufe0f\n#lynxair #flylynx #travel #canadatravel\u201d— Lynx Air (@Lynx Air) 1653759292
Entering the discount code JUNE in the website's "promo code" search bar will get you that 70% reduction on all eligible flights taking off this upcoming month.
Some highlights include a trip from Toronto to Halifax with a low price of $105.48 or going from Calgary to Vancouver for just $60.66 – that's basically cheaper than your dinner when you arrive!
Other great deals include a Winnipeg to Toronto flight that costs only $68.86 and a Toronto to Vancouver flight that is somehow only $71.07.
The discount can be applied to most domestic flights in June 2022 from Vancouver, Kelowna, Victoria, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Hamilton, Toronto, Halifax and St. John's.
But, as they said, tickets might get bought up quickly with prices as low as that. So, if you're interested, act fast!
Lynx Air has been soaring through Canadian skies since April of 2022 and the airline's ultra-affordable prices have quickly made it a company for travellers on a budget to check out.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.