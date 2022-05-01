Canada's 'Leading Ultra-Low-Cost Airline' Is Expanding This Summer & Here's Where You Can Fly
There are so many domestic routes! ✈️
Canada's "ultra-low-cost airline" Swoop has announced that it's expanding further across the country this summer, with even more domestic routes on offer as of May 2022.
On May 1, Swoop announced that it had launched its inaugural flight to Charlottetown Airport from Hamilton International Airport.
The trip kicks off the airline's Atlantic Canada expansion, as the first of 11 inaugural flights for the airline this summer.
The company says that in the "coming weeks," services to Moncton, Saint John (New Brunswick), Deer Lake and St. John's (Newfoundland and Labrador) will be added to its network.
Additionally, the airline is upping frequencies on existing routes to Halifax.
Swoop already operates in cities all over the country, including in places like Charlottetown, Edmonton, Hamilton, Halifax, Kelowna, Regina and Toronto, among several others.
Those hoping to take an international flight can also benefit from the "ultra low cost" fares, as there are scheduled services to destinations outside of Canada too, including in the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean.
Introductory fares for the new routes start at just $49 for a one-way trip.
The company says it's "on a mission to make travel more affordable and accessible for all Canadians."
The cheaper fares are possible thanks to "unbundled fares," which allows the traveller to only pay for the services they intend to use, like priority boarding, luggage and seat selection.
It's not the only airline offering super cheap domestic fares right now.
New "ultra-affordable" Canadian airline Lynx Air recently launched its inaugural flight and has already expanded its network to reach six Canadian cities in total: Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg, Kelowna and Victoria.
By the end of July 2022, the airline is set to operate as many as 92 flights per week in and out of the Toronto area, which is more than 17,000 seats each week.
