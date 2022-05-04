NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Flair Airlines 'Surprise' Sale Is Offering 50% Off Base Fares Across Canada, The US & Mexico

You could take a trip to Vegas, San Francisco, Nashville and so many more! ✈️🙌

Trending Editor
A Flair Airlines plane taking off.

Tom Samworth | Dreamstime

If you've been searching for cheap domestic or international flights from Canada, this one's for you! The Flair Airlines sale is offering discounts of over 50% and you can fly to destinations across Canada, the United States and Mexico.

Reminding travellers that "we're still here," the Canadian airline announced its surprise sale on Tuesday, May 3.

By using the promo code HERETOSTAY, passengers can get 53% off all base fares across all markets, which means big savings on both domestic and international flights.

The discount applies to tickets for travel between May 10 and June 23, 2022.

There are no blackout dates, so you can travel any time within the listed period. However, the company notes that limited seats are available.

The sale ends at 11:59 p.m. MT on Thursday, May 5, so don't hang around if you've got a dream destination in mind.

Domestic destinations available include Canadian cities like Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg and so many more.

For those who want to say goodbye to Canada and head abroad, there are a number of international routes from select airports, including to places like Cancun and Los Cabos.

If the United States is on your travel list for the spring and summer, you can explore discounted rates to the likes of Chicago, Las Vegas, Nashville, New York and San Francisco, among others.

It's not the only airline promising cheap flights within Canada ahead of the sunny season.

Canada's new "ultra affordable" airline Lynx Air has announced that introductory fares will start at $39 for a one-way trip, thanks to its "à la carte system" that allows passengers to only pay for the services they actually intend to use on their trip.

Swoop, which says it's the country's "leading low cost airline," has also announced more cheap flights after expanding its services across Atlantic Canada and beyond.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

