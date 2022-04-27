'Ultra Affordable' Airline Lynx Air Is Having A Huge BOGO Sale & It Only Lasts 1 More Day
If you've been dreaming of getting away and exploring, Lynx Air's sale might just let you manifest that with so many cheap flights in Canada currently on offer.
On Tuesday, April 27, Canada's new "ultra-affordable" airline announced they are having a Spring BOGO promo event and tickets are even more affordable than normal.
"Buy 2 tickets and get 1 base fare FREE anywhere Lynx flies until 11:59 PM MT on April 27," the airline tweeted.
All you have to do is enter BOGO as a promo code for the sale to apply.
The Spring BOGO sale—so nice, we did it twice! 

Buy 2 tickets and get 1 base fare FREE anywhere Lynx flies until 11:59 PM MT on April 27.
For two adults to fly from Toronto to Vancouver, a one-way trip with taxes and everything included will cost a total of $200.94 with the sale applied, which saves you $103.58.
From Halifax to Toronto, the price for two adults to fly is $156.10, which is a savings of $52.66.
From Kelowna, you and a buddy could fly to Calgary for $102.74, and with the $33.58 you saved, you could grab a quick lunch.
The sale is valid for travel between May 1 and June 27, 2022, which is the perfect time to enjoy the summer, and you must buy a minimum of two tickets on the same flight to qualify.
As well, the promo code can be used more than once, so with prices this good, maybe you can plan two trips!
You should keep in mind that the promo code doesn't apply to add-ons, such as luggage.
Part of the reason that Lynx is able to offer such low fares is due to their "à la carte system," which allows passengers to only pay for what they actually need, like carry-on and checked baggage, priority boarding and seat selection.
