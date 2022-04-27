NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
lynx air

'Ultra Affordable' Airline Lynx Air Is Having A Huge BOGO Sale & It Only Lasts 1 More Day

Don't wait around! ✈️

Trending Staff Writer
A Lynx Air plane in the sky. Right: The inside of a plane.

A Lynx Air plane in the sky. Right: The inside of a plane.

yvrairport | Twitter, Alberto Tentoni | Dreamstime

If you've been dreaming of getting away and exploring, Lynx Air's sale might just let you manifest that with so many cheap flights in Canada currently on offer.

On Tuesday, April 27, Canada's new "ultra-affordable" airline announced they are having a Spring BOGO promo event and tickets are even more affordable than normal.

"Buy 2 tickets and get 1 base fare FREE anywhere Lynx flies until 11:59 PM MT on April 27," the airline tweeted.

All you have to do is enter BOGO as a promo code for the sale to apply.

For two adults to fly from Toronto to Vancouver, a one-way trip with taxes and everything included will cost a total of $200.94 with the sale applied, which saves you $103.58.

From Halifax to Toronto, the price for two adults to fly is $156.10, which is a savings of $52.66.

From Kelowna, you and a buddy could fly to Calgary for $102.74, and with the $33.58 you saved, you could grab a quick lunch.

The sale is valid for travel between May 1 and June 27, 2022, which is the perfect time to enjoy the summer, and you must buy a minimum of two tickets on the same flight to qualify.

As well, the promo code can be used more than once, so with prices this good, maybe you can plan two trips!

You should keep in mind that the promo code doesn't apply to add-ons, such as luggage.

Part of the reason that Lynx is able to offer such low fares is due to their "à la carte system," which allows passengers to only pay for what they actually need, like carry-on and checked baggage, priority boarding and seat selection.

Safe travels, Canada!

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...