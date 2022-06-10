Canada's 'Ultra-Affordable' Lynx Air Has A Buy One Get One Free Sale On Flights Right Now
The ultra-low-cost airline is only offering this deal for a short time! ⏰✈️
Canada's "ultra-affordable" Lynx Air is offering travellers a buy one get one free deal on all of its flights and the promo code can be used more than once!
If you're thinking of taking a trip during the next few months, the Lynx Air "summertime BOGO" event is happening right now so you can book a flight for yourself and someone else with the low-cost carrier.
To get the deal, go to the Lynx Air website and put in the promo code "BOGO" when you're searching for flights.
While searching, you have to put you're looking for tickets for at least two passengers on the same flight or else the buy one get one free deal won't apply.
Also, to get the free flight, you have to book travel between June 13 and October 31, 2022.
Once you've searched for flights with the code and selected the trip you want, the deal will automatically be applied at the checkout and you'll be discounted the equivalent of one base fare.
If you're looking do to a lot of travelling in the coming months, Lynx Air is letting Canadians use the promo more than once!
This deal is only available until 11:59 p.m. MT on June 12, 2022, though.
Lynx flies to a bunch of different Canadian cities including Vancouver, Victoria, Kelowna, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto, Hamilton, Halifax and St. John's.
The airline, which took its first flight on April 11, 2022, has tickets that start at just $39 one-way.
So, you might be wondering, "Why is Lynx Air so cheap?" It's because the ultra-low-cost carrier uses an "à la carte system" which means passengers only pay for the services they want.
There are almost no extras — like food, additional bags, or entertainment — included in the ticket price. Instead, it includes the seat price and one small personal item that's "about the size of a purse or small laptop bag.
If you want seat selection, carry-on or checked bagged and priority boarding, you'll have to pay extra for it.
