Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
lynx air

Canada's 'Ultra-Affordable' Lynx Air Has A Buy One Get One Free Sale On Flights Right Now

The ultra-low-cost airline is only offering this deal for a short time! ⏰✈️

Trending Senior Staff Writer
Lynx Air plane flying in the sky. Right: Lynx Air plane on the runway at the Kelowna International Airport.

Lynx Air plane flying in the sky. Right: Lynx Air plane on the runway at the Kelowna International Airport.

@lynx_air | Instagram, @ylwkelowna | Instagram

Canada's "ultra-affordable" Lynx Air is offering travellers a buy one get one free deal on all of its flights and the promo code can be used more than once!

If you're thinking of taking a trip during the next few months, the Lynx Air "summertime BOGO" event is happening right now so you can book a flight for yourself and someone else with the low-cost carrier.

To get the deal, go to the Lynx Air website and put in the promo code "BOGO" when you're searching for flights.

While searching, you have to put you're looking for tickets for at least two passengers on the same flight or else the buy one get one free deal won't apply.

Also, to get the free flight, you have to book travel between June 13 and October 31, 2022.

Once you've searched for flights with the code and selected the trip you want, the deal will automatically be applied at the checkout and you'll be discounted the equivalent of one base fare.

If you're looking do to a lot of travelling in the coming months, Lynx Air is letting Canadians use the promo more than once!

This deal is only available until 11:59 p.m. MT on June 12, 2022, though.

Lynx flies to a bunch of different Canadian cities including Vancouver, Victoria, Kelowna, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto, Hamilton, Halifax and St. John's.

The airline, which took its first flight on April 11, 2022, has tickets that start at just $39 one-way.

So, you might be wondering, "Why is Lynx Air so cheap?" It's because the ultra-low-cost carrier uses an "à la carte system" which means passengers only pay for the services they want.

There are almost no extras — like food, additional bags, or entertainment — included in the ticket price. Instead, it includes the seat price and one small personal item that's "about the size of a purse or small laptop bag.

If you want seat selection, carry-on or checked bagged and priority boarding, you'll have to pay extra for it.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...