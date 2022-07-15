Canada's 'Ultra-Affordable' Lynx Air Is Offering 50% Off These Flights To & From Edmonton
You'll need to be quick! ✈️
Canada's "ultra-affordable" airline, Lynx Air is now offering travellers 50% off on select flights to and from Edmonton and you'll need to be quick as the offer ends on July 16.
For a limited time, you can snag a seat with half off the base fare price, for some flights in and out of Alberta's capital. The offer is on right now and will end at 11:59 p.m. MT on Saturday.
To claim the offer, you'll need to use the discount code "EDMONTON" when searching for flights on Lynx Air's website and it can be applied to flights to Toronto, St. John's and Halifax.
You'll also need to be travelling between July 15 and October 31 to receive the 50% discount.
\u201c\ud83c\udf89 We are celebrating! Today was our first YEG flight \ud83d\udeeb\n\ud83d\udcb8 Save up to 50% off base fares on select routes from Edmonton.\n\u2600\ufe0f Travel between now and Oct 31\n\ud83e\uddf3 Use code EDMONTON at https://t.co/J8pKN0bxZu\n\u23f0 Valid until 11:59 pm MT July 16\u201d— Lynx Air (@Lynx Air) 1657821604
If you have big plans to travel more than once, you can actually use the discount code multiple times too.
The sale was launched in celebration of Lynx Air's inaugural flight from Edmonton International Airport this week. Direct flights have been launched to Toronto Pearson Airport and St. John's International Airport from July 14.
Flights to Halifax Stanfield International Airport will also be starting from July 30, with a total of 14 flights flying in and out of Edmonton.
The airline's full list of destinations includes Victoria, Vancouver, Kelowna, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto Pearson, Hamilton, Halifax and St. John's.
Fares from Edmonton are starting for as low as $59 one-way and if you're wondering how Lynx Air keeps its flights so cheap, it uses an "à la carte system" which means passengers only pay for the services they want so there's no food or in-flight entertainment provided.
If you want to bring a bag, select your own seat or get priority boarding, you'll need to pay extra.
