Here's What's Open & Closed In Ontario This Remembrance Day
Some government services won't be open.
Remembrance Day is coming up this week on November 11, and not all businesses will be open as usual.
The federal holiday in Ontario commemorates and remembers veterans, and many ceremonies will be available for the public to attend, including one at Toronto's Old City Hall at 10:45 a.m.
The holiday asks for a two-minute observation of silence at 11 a.m. to honour the people who have served Canada and died in wars, according to the Ontario Government.
Remembrance Day isn't a statuary holiday in Ontario, so not all workers will be given a day off to pay their respects, but government workers will have the day off.
So while most grocery stores, with the exception of a few, should have regular hours, you won't be able to head down to the bank.
Here's what's open and closed in Ontario on November 11, 2022.
Grocery stores
Metro: Regular hours, with the exception of Ottawa stores, which will open at 12:30 p.m.
Food Basics: Regular hours, with the exception of Ottawa stores, which will open at 12:30 p.m.
Loblaws: Regular store hours, however, it's recommended to check your specific store hours.
No Frills: Regular store hours, however, it's recommended to check your specific store hours.
Farm Boy: Regular hours, with the exception of Ottawa stores, which will open at 12:30 p.m.
Rabas: Regular hours.
Liquor
LCBO: Stores will be closed for the morning and open at 12 p.m., but in Ottawa, some stores will open a little later at 12:30 p.m.
Malls
CF Eaton Centre: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Yorkdale Mall: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
CF Sherway Gardens: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
CF Fairview Mall: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Scarborough Town Centre: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Bayview Village: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Square One Shopping Centre: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Vaughan Mills: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Pacific Mall: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Toronto Premium Outlets: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Oshawa Centre: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Markville Shopping Centre: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Rideau Centre: 12:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Bramalea City Centre: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
St. Laurent Centre: 12:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Outlet Collection At Niagara: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Government services
Canada Post: Closed.
Banks: Most banks will be closed.
TTC: Regular service.
Things to do
Cineplex theatres: Open.
ROM: Open
AGO: Open
Toronto Zoo: Open and offering free admission for veterans in uniform and 50% off for the general public.
Ceremonies: You can check your city's site for Remembrance Day ceremonies in your area.