Columbia Winter Jackets & A Bunch Of Other Clothes Are 50% Off Right Now

You can save hundreds of dollars on clothing, footwear and accessories.

Commerce Writer
@columbia1938 | Instagram

Buying items when they're out of season is a sure-fire way to save some cash. One of the best types of items to buy off-season (especially in Canada) is clothing.

As we head into a (hopefully) warmer March, you can load up on next year's winter attire during Columbia's 50% off winter sale. The sale is on now until March 9 and there are hundreds of men's, women's, kid's clothes and shoes for a remarkably low price.

You can get this Men’s Voodoo Falls 590 TurboDown Jacket for $104.98 (originally $209.99) that's perfect for transitioning into spring or for lighter winter days. It even comes in big or tall sizes and in three different colours: black, grey and navy.

There's also this Women's Joy Peak Omni-Heat Infinity Insulated Hooded Jacket for $136.98 (originally $229.99) that's water-resistant and comes with a fleece-lined hood and security pockets on the inside to stash all your important stuff.

Looking for something more spring-ready?

Select colours of this Men's Watertight II Rain Jacket are on sale for $54.98 (originally $109.99). This jacket is so light that you can fold it into its own hand pocket the next time you go on a camping trip or hiking adventure.

Speaking of hiking, these Men's Firecamp Fleece Lined Shoes on sale for $65.98 (originally $110) will keep your toes nice and toasty while you tackle the first trails of the season.

For weather that can't make up its mind, you can throw on this Women’s Benton Springs Full-Zip Fleece Jacket that's only $34.98 (originally $64.99) in a few different colours like plum and light pink.

Columbia Sportswear

Columbia is having a 50% off winter sale right now so you can gear up with half-off seasonal clothes, shoes and accessories. Most items come with a warranty which you can check on the brand's warranty page.

Columbia
Buy Now
