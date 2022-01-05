Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Deals
fashion & clothing

14 Winter Shackets To Keep You Cozy & Stylish Even If You're Just Hanging Out At Home

Some are even warm enough to replace your winter coat. 🥶

14 Winter Shackets To Keep You Cozy & Stylish Even If You're Just Hanging Out At Home
Amazon Canada, H&M, Simons

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

No fashion item has a bigger year in 2021 than the shacket. The combination of the look of a button-up shirt and the warmth of a jacket seems like it was made for Canadians, which is why it's no surprise that so many Canadian brands are coming out with their own versions.

There are so many different styles of shackets out there, but these 13 are our top picks that are guaranteed to get you through the chilly winter.

Old Navy Sherpa-Lined White Jean Shacket

Old Navy

This denim shacket is lined with sherpa to keep you warm and cozy this winter. It's available in regular, tall and petite sizes from XS to 4X. Right now, you can get an extra 25% off automatically at checkout (no promo code required).

Old Navy
$84.99 $63.74
Buy Now

H&M Shirt Jacket

H&M

If you prefer the full sherpa look, this one from H&M is totally for you. It'll look really cute paired with some faux leather pants and boots. It's currently available in sizes XS to XXL.

H&M
$59.99
Buy Now

Billabong Any Time Shacket

Altitude Sports

This shacket is perfect for lounging around the house with its oversized fit and the off-black colour is easy to keep clean. It comes in sizes XS to large.

Billabong
$115.95
Buy Now

Ardene Padded Loose Shacket

Ardene

This padded shacket can be used as a winter coat on lighter days or layered with other jackets on colder days. It's available in sizes small to large and also comes in a deep green shade.

Ardene
$49.90 $24.95
Buy Now

Ardene Corduroy Hooded Shacket

Ardene

Corduroy is a winter staple and this hooded shacket is the perfect everyday piece to add to your rotation. It's available in five colours (pink, gray, brown, beige and green) and sizes small to large.

Ardene
$41.90 $29
Buy Now

Garage Vancity Shacket

Garage

This collared shacket from Garage is so popular that six of the 11 colours are completely sold out! So make sure you pick up one of the available colours ranging in sizes XS to XL.

Garage
$89.95
Buy Now

OMZIN Women Plaid Long Sleeve Button Down

Amazon Canada

Looking for a shacket that covers the bum and can keep your legs warm, too? This one on Amazon will sit below your knees and comes in19 colours in sizes small to XXL.

OMZIN
$56.99+
Buy Now

RW&CO Wool-Blend Shacket Blouse With Chest Pockets

RW&CO

Wool is one of the warmest fabrics out there for getting through harsh winters and this wool-blend shacket is the perfect thing to cozy up in. It's definitely more fitted than others but it has enough room for a knit sweater underneath. It's available in cognac, beige and plaid in sizes XXS to XL.

RW&CO
$109.90
Buy Now

Madewell Wool-Blend Multi-Pocket Shacket

The Bay

Another nice wool-blend option is this Madewell shacket that features roomy pockets to stash your phone or hide your hands. It's available in sizes XS to XL and comes in gray and brown.

Madewell
$288 $143.96
Buy Now

Reiss Olive Merino Wool & Cashmere Blend Shirt Jacket

Nordstrom

If you received a Nordstrom gift card for Christmas this year, then here's a splurge-worthy item to spend it on. This flowy shacket is light as a feather but can still keep you warm since it's made of cashmere and wool. It's available in sizes small to XL.

Reiss
$420 $252
Buy Now

Suzy Shier Oversized Plaid Shacket

Suzy Shier

This gorgeous blue plaid shacket is a nice way to add a subtle pop of colour to your outfit if you're guilty of sticking to neutrals and feel like branching out. It's available in sizes XS to XXL.

Suzy Shier
$49 $34.30
Buy Now

Brixton Nouvelle Coat

Altitude Sports

Winter coats can be warm AND stylish and this Brixton shacket is the perfect example. It's lined with thick sherpa all over, including the pockets, so you can keep your hands warm if you forget to pack your gloves.

Brixton
$189.99 $123.49
Buy Now

Eldridge Plaid Coat Red

Steve Madden

Buffalo plaid is a classic Canadian winter pattern that'll never go out of style. This shacket comes in red, tan and green plaid in sizes XS to large.

Steve Madden
$145
Buy Now

Only Brushed Checkered Overshirt

Simons

This fuzzy shacket from Simons is soft and warm, with a colour palette that's sure to be unique from anything else you own. You can also get it in brown and blue in sizes XS to XL.

Only
$109
Buy Now
From Your Site Articles

Sheertex Just Dropped A New Line Of Ultra-Durable Tights & They're Only $38

It's a total steal considering the brand's other tights cost over $100!

@sheertex | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you haven't already heard about Sheertex and their 'nearly indestructible' tights, you're in for a serious treat — because you can now get a pair for $38.

Keep Reading Show less

15 Kitchen Storage & Organization Products That'll Inspire You To Tidy The Heck Up

They won't cost you an arm and a leg, either. 🙌

Amazon Canada

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Some of my favourite things to shop for on Amazon Canada are products that'll help me get organized. It's just so satisfying to come across an item that I know will help keep my apartment spick and span.

Keep Reading Show less

13 Game-Changing Products We Tried That Will Make Your Life A Whole Lot Easier In 2022

These items are well worth the hype — and the money! 🙌

@peaceoutskincare | Instagram, Natalia Buia | Narcity Media, @dysonhair | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Welcome to season three of 2020! While it may seem like you're just living the same day, month and year over and over again, we know just the thing — or things, rather — that'll get you out of this funk.

Keep Reading Show less

35 Best Sellers On Amazon Canada With Thousands Of Rave Reviews & 5-Star Ratings

Shop items starting at just $7.76. 😍

Amazon Canada, Brittany Barber | Narcity Media, Amazon Canada

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Let's face it, anyone who shops on Amazon Canada can agree that, sometimes, making a purchase can feel risky.

Keep Reading Show less