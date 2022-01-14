Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
fashion & clothing

11 Winter Fashion Trends Every Canadian Need To Know For 2022

"I have enough clothes, I don't need to go out shopping," said no one ever.

Commerce Editor
11 Winter Fashion Trends Every Canadian Need To Know For 2022
@dynamiteclothing | Instagram, @heartfelthunt | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Winter is often regarded as the least fashionable season of all but we'd like to argue the opposite. Colourful puffer jackets and fleece-lined leggings prove that you can be both warm and stylish AF during the colder months.

Consider us your pro bono stylist! We're here to help you nail the perfect outfit for hitting up a heated patio with friends or going skating with your significant other.

If you want your wardrobe to stay up to date, here are 11 winter trends you need to know.

Quilted Jackets

Simons

Are quilted jackets the new puffer jacket? Either way, you can jump on the bandwagon and add one to your wardrobe ASAP.

There are a ton of affordable options online including this long quilted jacket from Simons for $99 (pictures here) and this short quilted one from H&M that's only $69.99.

If you feel like splurging, this featherless quilted parka from Athleta is $269 and worth every penny.

Simons
$99
Buy Now

Knee-High Boots

Michael Kors

Besides having a functional pair of winter boots in your shoe rack, you should also invest in a pair of fashionable knee-highs so you can dress up any outfit from a knit sweater and jeans to a mini dress.

These black Sabrina Stretch Leather Boots from Michael Kors (pictured here) are on sale for $149 (originally $298), while these beige Eckina Knee High Boots from Nordstrom Canada are on sale for $204 (originally $340) if you want something with a retro vibe.

If you're on a budget, Aldo currently has a sale and a bunch of tall boots are under $100!

Michael Kors
$149
Buy Now

Sweater Dresses

Banana Republic

A sweater dress + knee-high boots = a winning combo!

If you feel like splurging, you can get this black off-the-shoulder sweater dress from Banana Republic (pictured here) for $199. It doesn't get any more sophisticated and chic than this.

On a budget? You can shop affordable sweater dresses at Dynamite. For instance, this turtleneck sweater dress costs $79.95 and comes in beige and lavender. Meanwhile, over at Joe Fresh, you can pick up this taupe turtleneck dress on sale for $27.94 (originally $34).

Banana Republic
$199
Buy Now

(Faux) Leather Pants

Dynamite

Whether it's real or faux, leather will always be in style. Last winter leather leggings were all the rage and now pants are stealing the spotlight. The oh-so-stylish Melina Pants from Aritzia cost a hefty $148 but the Gisele Faux-Leather Pants from Dynamite (pictured here) are a solid dupe — and only $69.95! They come in beige, black, khaki and brown.

You can also find black leather pants at the Gap for $94.95 and at Garage for $59.95.

Dynamite
$69.95
Buy Now

Faux Fur Bucket Hats

Mango

Every trend comes and goes and the bucket hat is riding a good wave into 2022. You can find one just about anywhere from Aritzia to Vero Moda in every colour and pattern imaginable.

This purple faux fur bucket hat from Mango (pictured here) is on sale for $39.99, while this leopard print bucket hat from ASOS is $36.

This black faux fur bucket hat from Nordstrom Canada costs $45 and it's a great addition to your collection because it'll go with everything.

Mango
$39.99
Buy Now

Shackets

H&M

Shackets are just as popular now as they were in the fall. If you're looking to invest in a few good ones to keep you warm this winter, you have limitless options!

This white Sherpa-Lined White Jean Shacket from Old Navy is only $78 and is available in sizes XS to 4X. This similar shacket from H&M (pictured here) costs only $59.

Amazon is loaded with colourful plaid shackets and you can pick this one up for $62.99. It's a best seller and available in 19 colours including purple and navy blue.

H&M
$59
Buy Now

Puffer Jackets

Ardene

Puffer jackets are still a big deal and in 2022 they're more accessible than ever. Almost every brand sells puffers these days including Ardene. This mint green Short Hooded Puffer Jacket (pictured here) is on sale for $39.95 (originally $79.90) while this Long Hooded Puffer Jacket is only $44.95.

We all know how expensive the Super Puff from Aritzia can be, but this Cozy Down-Filled Long-Line Puffer Coat from Old Navy is a fabulous dupe — and it's only $118.97!

Ardene
$39.95
Buy Now

Mini Skirts

ASOS

Queer Eye's fashion expert Tan France says mini skirts will make a huge comeback in 2022. But were they ever NOT in style? For winter, you can comfortably rock a mini as long as you have proper tights to go underneath for added warmth (we recommend these unbreakable Sheertex tights).

You can check out this black pleated mini skirt from ASOS (pictured here) for $43 or this brown faux-leather pleated miniskirt from Simons for $89 if you want something more elevated.

This buttoned corduroy miniskirt from Simons is only $39 and versatile enough that it can be worn throughout all four seasons.

ASOS
Buy Now

Fleece Zip-Ups

Lululemon

One fuzzy item that's flying off shelves this season is the fleece zip-up. Fleece is a hot commodity at Lululemon and only a few sizes are left if you want to grab this Textured Fleece Half-Zip (pictured here) on sale for $89 (originally $148).

There's also this super similar Half-Zip Fleece Hoodie from Frank And Oak for $89.99 and this High-Neck Half-Zip from Old Navy for $37.97.

Lululemon
$89
Buy Now

Fleece Belt Bags

Lululemon

2022 is the year we deck ourselves in fleece from head to toe. The Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag (pictured here) is one of the most popular bags around. You can still find one in ivory for $48 but they go fast. So fast that shoppers are now reselling on Poshmark for $120!

If you're looking for something bigger to carry while running errands, you can get this Teddy Fleece Tote from Joe Fresh for just $21.94.

Lululemon
$48
Buy Now

Sweater Vests

Simons

Vests are a great way to zhuzh up an outfit. You can go the preppy route and grab this argyle v-neck sweater vest from Simons for $39.95, or you can add a pop of colour to your otherwise monochromatic outfit with this ombré cable sweater vest from Simons (pictured here) for $59.95.

Everlane has a couple of affordable options including this Cotton–Merino Sweater Vest for $70, available in black, blue and brown.

Feel like splurging on pay day? This oversized sweater vest from Banana Republic costs a whopping $190 but it looks so timeless and sophisticated, that you'll have it in your closet for years to come.

Simons
$59.95
Buy Now
From Your Site Articles

If Your Car Breaks Down In The Winter, Here Are 14 Essential Items You'll Be Happy To Have On Hand

In case of an emergency! 🚨

Jarihin | Dreamstime, Patryk Kosmider | Dreamstime

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Along with a spare tire and the tools (and knowledge!) to install it, there are a handful of items you might want to keep in your car this winter — just in case you break down on the road.

Keep Reading Show less

The Body Shop Just Restocked These 15 Best-Selling Products That Completely Sold Out Last Year

Get them before they sell out again! 🛍️

The Body Shop

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If there's one thing we can get behind, it's a beauty and skincare brand with great values. The Body Shop is all about sustainable practices while creating totally indulgent products that Canadian customers swear by.

Keep Reading Show less

Sport Chek Is Having A Winter Blowout Sale & The Prices Are Too Good To Pass Up

Winter coats and pants starting at just $50 from brands like Helly Hansen and Columbia!

@sportchek | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

As the weather creeps into the coldest months of the year, you might be thinking about upgrading your winter apparel. Luckily for you, Sport Chek is having a huge winter blowout sale where you can quite literally save hundreds of dollars on winter coats, pants and accessories.

Keep Reading Show less

22 Warm Winter Blankets & Other Bedding To Help You Get Into Hibernation Mode

We found heated mattress pads, weighted blankets and soft sheets if you never want to leave the bed again.

Amazon Canada

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Across Canada, we're getting into some of the coldest temperatures of the year so it's time to start putting away those cooling blankets you've had since summer (if you haven't already!).

Keep Reading Show less