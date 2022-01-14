11 Winter Fashion Trends Every Canadian Need To Know For 2022
Winter is often regarded as the least fashionable season of all but we'd like to argue the opposite. Colourful puffer jackets and fleece-lined leggings prove that you can be both warm and stylish AF during the colder months.
Consider us your pro bono stylist! We're here to help you nail the perfect outfit for hitting up a heated patio with friends or going skating with your significant other.
If you want your wardrobe to stay up to date, here are 11 winter trends you need to know.
Quilted Jackets
Are quilted jackets the new puffer jacket? Either way, you can jump on the bandwagon and add one to your wardrobe ASAP.
There are a ton of affordable options online including this long quilted jacket from Simons for $99 (pictures here) and this short quilted one from H&M that's only $69.99.
If you feel like splurging, this featherless quilted parka from Athleta is $269 and worth every penny.
Knee-High Boots
Besides having a functional pair of winter boots in your shoe rack, you should also invest in a pair of fashionable knee-highs so you can dress up any outfit from a knit sweater and jeans to a mini dress.
These black Sabrina Stretch Leather Boots from Michael Kors (pictured here) are on sale for $149 (originally $298), while these beige Eckina Knee High Boots from Nordstrom Canada are on sale for $204 (originally $340) if you want something with a retro vibe.
If you're on a budget, Aldo currently has a sale and a bunch of tall boots are under $100!
Sweater Dresses
A sweater dress + knee-high boots = a winning combo!
If you feel like splurging, you can get this black off-the-shoulder sweater dress from Banana Republic (pictured here) for $199. It doesn't get any more sophisticated and chic than this.
On a budget? You can shop affordable sweater dresses at Dynamite. For instance, this turtleneck sweater dress costs $79.95 and comes in beige and lavender. Meanwhile, over at Joe Fresh, you can pick up this taupe turtleneck dress on sale for $27.94 (originally $34).
(Faux) Leather Pants
Whether it's real or faux, leather will always be in style. Last winter leather leggings were all the rage and now pants are stealing the spotlight. The oh-so-stylish Melina Pants from Aritzia cost a hefty $148 but the Gisele Faux-Leather Pants from Dynamite (pictured here) are a solid dupe — and only $69.95! They come in beige, black, khaki and brown.
You can also find black leather pants at the Gap for $94.95 and at Garage for $59.95.
Faux Fur Bucket Hats
Every trend comes and goes and the bucket hat is riding a good wave into 2022. You can find one just about anywhere from Aritzia to Vero Moda in every colour and pattern imaginable.
This purple faux fur bucket hat from Mango (pictured here) is on sale for $39.99, while this leopard print bucket hat from ASOS is $36.
This black faux fur bucket hat from Nordstrom Canada costs $45 and it's a great addition to your collection because it'll go with everything.
Shackets
Shackets are just as popular now as they were in the fall. If you're looking to invest in a few good ones to keep you warm this winter, you have limitless options!
This white Sherpa-Lined White Jean Shacket from Old Navy is only $78 and is available in sizes XS to 4X. This similar shacket from H&M (pictured here) costs only $59.
Amazon is loaded with colourful plaid shackets and you can pick this one up for $62.99. It's a best seller and available in 19 colours including purple and navy blue.
Puffer Jackets
Puffer jackets are still a big deal and in 2022 they're more accessible than ever. Almost every brand sells puffers these days including Ardene. This mint green Short Hooded Puffer Jacket (pictured here) is on sale for $39.95 (originally $79.90) while this Long Hooded Puffer Jacket is only $44.95.
We all know how expensive the Super Puff from Aritzia can be, but this Cozy Down-Filled Long-Line Puffer Coat from Old Navy is a fabulous dupe — and it's only $118.97!
Mini Skirts
Queer Eye's fashion expert Tan France says mini skirts will make a huge comeback in 2022. But were they ever NOT in style? For winter, you can comfortably rock a mini as long as you have proper tights to go underneath for added warmth (we recommend these unbreakable Sheertex tights).
You can check out this black pleated mini skirt from ASOS (pictured here) for $43 or this brown faux-leather pleated miniskirt from Simons for $89 if you want something more elevated.
This buttoned corduroy miniskirt from Simons is only $39 and versatile enough that it can be worn throughout all four seasons.
Fleece Zip-Ups
One fuzzy item that's flying off shelves this season is the fleece zip-up. Fleece is a hot commodity at Lululemon and only a few sizes are left if you want to grab this Textured Fleece Half-Zip (pictured here) on sale for $89 (originally $148).
There's also this super similar Half-Zip Fleece Hoodie from Frank And Oak for $89.99 and this High-Neck Half-Zip from Old Navy for $37.97.
Fleece Belt Bags
2022 is the year we deck ourselves in fleece from head to toe. The Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag (pictured here) is one of the most popular bags around. You can still find one in ivory for $48 but they go fast. So fast that shoppers are now reselling on Poshmark for $120!
If you're looking for something bigger to carry while running errands, you can get this Teddy Fleece Tote from Joe Fresh for just $21.94.
Sweater Vests
Vests are a great way to zhuzh up an outfit. You can go the preppy route and grab this argyle v-neck sweater vest from Simons for $39.95, or you can add a pop of colour to your otherwise monochromatic outfit with this ombré cable sweater vest from Simons (pictured here) for $59.95.
Everlane has a couple of affordable options including this Cotton–Merino Sweater Vest for $70, available in black, blue and brown.
Feel like splurging on pay day? This oversized sweater vest from Banana Republic costs a whopping $190 but it looks so timeless and sophisticated, that you'll have it in your closet for years to come.