16 Knee-High Boots To Rock If No Amount Of Snow Will Ever Stop You From Looking Your Cutest
We found options that are leather, waterproof, flat, high-heeled and so much more.
Our indoor footwear consists mostly of cozy slippers during the winter, but what about outdoor footwear?
A good pair of warm winter boots are essential no matter where you live in Canada, but a cute pair of knee-high boots can really spice up an outfit on warmer days. Plus, they look pretty damn cute with everything from jeans to a mini dress.
If you're on the hunt for an amazing pair of knee-high boots to rock this winter (or any season, for that matter!), then here are 16 pairs we think you'll love starting at just $41.
Women's Chunky Heel Knee High Winter Boots
These suede boots on Amazon can be extended right above the knee with a drawstring around the top that you can tie so they won't fall down. They're faux fur lined to keep you warm and you can get them in 16 different colours.
Steve Madden Over-The-Knee Riding Boots
Riding boots pair nicely with leggings or jeans and these from The Bay feature shiny gold hardware on the sides as a finishing touch. The insoles are padded for a bit of extra comfort.
Michael Kors Kincaid Leather Riding Boot
Another nice riding boot option is these leather logo-print ones from Michael Kors. This lighter tan colour would look super cute with some light-wash jeans and a cozy knit sweater.
Michael Kors Elsa Quilted Leather Boot
Quilted boots are a fun way to add texture to your outfits and these Michael Kors boots feature a gorgeous chain detail. They're made of leather and come with a block heel that's the perfect height to dress up a casual outfit without sacrificing comfort.
Artica Darwin Women
If staying warm is your main concern, then you'll love these warm waterproof nylon boots from Browns. Imagine these paired with a cute puffer jacket. Your #OOTD will go viral!
Michael Kors Bonnie Quilted Rainboot Women
Here's another pair of great winter boots that are just as stylish as they are warm. They're waterproof and lined with faux-fur with a generous trimming at the top.
Boohoo Cleated Chunky Sole Knee High Chelsea Boots
We love a classic Chelsea boot, but we love these knee-high Chelsea boots even more. They're a wider fit, so you can pair them with a thicker pair of pants or thermal socks. They also come in black if khaki green isn't your jam.
Steve Madden Brennan Natural
White knee-highs have been all over TikTok and we totally get why. They're versatile, go with pretty much every colour and give off such a clean aesthetic. But if you're nervous about wearing white, you can also get these Steve Madden boots in black or olive.
Chocolate Wide Fit Croc Heeled Knee Boots
These boots scream the '90s in all the best ways possible. With chocolate brown making a comeback and the shiny croc pattern on these stilettos, you're sure to make a statement every time you enter a room.
Boohoo Foldover Chunky Knee High Boot
The Givenchy Shark Lock boots are popular among celebs and these Boohoo ones are a total dupe because, honestly, who has $2,000 to drop on boots? The Boohoo boots are much more affordable and they also come in white.
Steve Madden Bonniee Lace-Up Tall Boot
These faux leather lace-up boots are super edgy and feature a sturdy thick sole. Don't worry though, you won't actually have to lace them up since there's a zipper closure on the side.
Browns Couture Lily Women
Another cute lace-up option is these quilted platform boots from Browns. They're made of leather while the soles are rubber. There are adjustable calf straps to keep them secure.
Browns Couture Ginger Women
These leather houndstooth boots are so stylish and unique. They have a gold and leather riding buckle so you can live your best equestrian-chic life.
Ardene Neoprene Boots
These fun nylon boots from Ardene feature functional pouches that you can actually use to store little items like cash and lip balm. The pouches are removable, so you step out without them depending on your mood.
Hunter Women's Original Insulated Tall
Hunters are the ultimate rain boot and this insulated version is great for facing heavy snow and slush. The inside is lined with sherpa and will keep you warm in temperatures as low as -10 degrees C.
Naturalizer Kalina Boot
These heeled boots will make your legs look long and lean. They're so versatile that you can wear them from the office to the bar. They're made of leather and you can choose between a medium or wide fit in brown or black.