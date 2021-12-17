Trending Tags

16 Knee-High Boots To Rock If No Amount Of Snow Will Ever Stop You From Looking Your Cutest

We found options that are leather, waterproof, flat, high-heeled and so much more.

@brownsshoes | Instagram, @stevemadden | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Our indoor footwear consists mostly of cozy slippers during the winter, but what about outdoor footwear?

A good pair of warm winter boots are essential no matter where you live in Canada, but a cute pair of knee-high boots can really spice up an outfit on warmer days. Plus, they look pretty damn cute with everything from jeans to a mini dress.

If you're on the hunt for an amazing pair of knee-high boots to rock this winter (or any season, for that matter!), then here are 16 pairs we think you'll love starting at just $41.

Women's Chunky Heel Knee High Winter Boots

Amazon Canada

These suede boots on Amazon can be extended right above the knee with a drawstring around the top that you can tie so they won't fall down. They're faux fur lined to keep you warm and you can get them in 16 different colours.

Dream Pair
$47.99
Buy Now

Steve Madden Over-The-Knee Riding Boots

The Bay

Riding boots pair nicely with leggings or jeans and these from The Bay feature shiny gold hardware on the sides as a finishing touch. The insoles are padded for a bit of extra comfort.

Steve Madden
$150 $90
Buy Now

Michael Kors Kincaid Leather Riding Boot

Michael Kors

Another nice riding boot option is these leather logo-print ones from Michael Kors. This lighter tan colour would look super cute with some light-wash jeans and a cozy knit sweater.

Michael Kors
$468 $179
Buy Now

Michael Kors Elsa Quilted Leather Boot

Michael Kors

Quilted boots are a fun way to add texture to your outfits and these Michael Kors boots feature a gorgeous chain detail. They're made of leather and come with a block heel that's the perfect height to dress up a casual outfit without sacrificing comfort.

Michael Kors
$468 $234
Buy Now

Artica Darwin Women

Browns

If staying warm is your main concern, then you'll love these warm waterproof nylon boots from Browns. Imagine these paired with a cute puffer jacket. Your #OOTD will go viral!

Artica
$248 $179.98
Buy Now

Michael Kors Bonnie Quilted Rainboot Women

Browns

Here's another pair of great winter boots that are just as stylish as they are warm. They're waterproof and lined with faux-fur with a generous trimming at the top.

Michael Kors
$198 $149.98
Buy Now

Boohoo Cleated Chunky Sole Knee High Chelsea Boots

Boohoo

We love a classic Chelsea boot, but we love these knee-high Chelsea boots even more. They're a wider fit, so you can pair them with a thicker pair of pants or thermal socks. They also come in black if khaki green isn't your jam.

Boohoo
$165 $93
Buy Now

Steve Madden Brennan Natural

Steve Madden

White knee-highs have been all over TikTok and we totally get why. They're versatile, go with pretty much every colour and give off such a clean aesthetic. But if you're nervous about wearing white, you can also get these Steve Madden boots in black or olive.

Steve Madden
$130
Buy Now

Chocolate Wide Fit Croc Heeled Knee Boots

PrettyLittleThing

These boots scream the '90s in all the best ways possible. With chocolate brown making a comeback and the shiny croc pattern on these stilettos, you're sure to make a statement every time you enter a room.

PrettyLittleThing
$150 $81
Buy Now

Boohoo Foldover Chunky Knee High Boot

Boohoo

The Givenchy Shark Lock boots are popular among celebs and these Boohoo ones are a total dupe because, honestly, who has $2,000 to drop on boots? The Boohoo boots are much more affordable and they also come in white.

Boohoo
$82.50
Buy Now

Steve Madden Bonniee Lace-Up Tall Boot

DSW

These faux leather lace-up boots are super edgy and feature a sturdy thick sole. Don't worry though, you won't actually have to lace them up since there's a zipper closure on the side.

Steve Madden
$129.99 $77.98
Buy Now

Browns Couture Lily Women

Browns

Another cute lace-up option is these quilted platform boots from Browns. They're made of leather while the soles are rubber. There are adjustable calf straps to keep them secure.

Browns
$598 $298.98
Buy Now

Browns Couture Ginger Women

Browns

These leather houndstooth boots are so stylish and unique. They have a gold and leather riding buckle so you can live your best equestrian-chic life.

Browns
$498 $248.98
Buy Now

Ardene Neoprene Boots

Ardene

These fun nylon boots from Ardene feature functional pouches that you can actually use to store little items like cash and lip balm. The pouches are removable, so you step out without them depending on your mood.

Ardene
$59.90 $41.93
Buy Now

Hunter Women's Original Insulated Tall 

Browns

Hunters are the ultimate rain boot and this insulated version is great for facing heavy snow and slush. The inside is lined with sherpa and will keep you warm in temperatures as low as -10 degrees C.

Hunter
$195
Buy Now

Naturalizer Kalina Boot

Naturalizer

These heeled boots will make your legs look long and lean. They're so versatile that you can wear them from the office to the bar. They're made of leather and you can choose between a medium or wide fit in brown or black.

Naturalizer
$290 $229.99
Buy Now
