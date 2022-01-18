Trending Tags

Garage Is Offering Up To 70% Off Clothes RN Including Cozy Loungewear & Lacy Intimates

You can find super cute stuff starting at just $5! 🙌

Commerce Writer
Garage Is Offering Up To 70% Off Clothes RN Including Cozy Loungewear & Lacy Intimates
Garage

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you can't say no to a good deal, you'll definitely want to check out Garage right now. The retailer is currently offering up to 70% off on hundreds of items, including cozy loungewear and intimates.

Whether you're shopping for a new at-home uniform or planning something spicy for Valentine's Day, you've got tons of options.

You can get this Dreamy Flannel Sleep Pant for $20 (originally $39.99) with a matching Dreamy Boxy Flannel Shirt for $15 (originally $24.95).

You can also get this super cute Belle Satin Sleep Cami for just $10 (originally $19.95), along with this Honey Lace Bralette for $15 (originally $24.95) with matching undies for just $5. All of them come in a bunch of different colours and in sizes from 2XS to XL, so like I said, tons of options!

Aside from loungewear and intimates, you can score other items at a great discount, too. If you need a fresh pair of jeans, a cute jacket or you want to get a head start on your spring 2022 wardrobe with a new dress, Garage has you covered.

Garage

Garage

For a limited time, you can get up to 70% off hundreds of items at Garage, both in-stores and online. You can find all kinds of styles, including loungewear, intimates, jeans, dresses, jackets and more.

Garage
Buy Now
valentines day

13 Non-Cheesy Valentine's Day Gifts If The Sight Of Chocolates & Roses Makes You Want To Barf

Nothing pink or heart-shaped here!

Amazon Canada, Etsy

Roses are red, violets are blue, some of us hate being cheesy, this much is true.

Sorel Boots Are On Sale In Canada & TBH, The Timing Couldn't Be Better

Snow days don't stand a chance! ⛄

@sorelfootwear | Instagram

If you need a new pair of winter boots, you can save up to $50 on select styles on Sorel's website right now. Although we're well into the winter season, with the recent blizzard many Canadians are experiencing, now might be the best time for an upgrade.

Cineplex Is Giving Away Free Popcorn This Wednesday & You Can Even Get Some Delivered At Home

This deal only applies on National Popcorn Day on January 19! 🍿

Derek Robbins | Dreamstime, Alexander Podshivalov | Dreamstime

Wednesday, January 19 happens to be National Popcorn Day and what better way to celebrate than with a free bag of popcorn from Cineplex?

Under Armour Is Having A Semi-Annual Sale & Some Items Are 50% Off

There are over 1,500 leggings, workout clothes and accessories on sale right now.

Keechuan | Dreamstime, @underarmourca | Instagram

It may not feel like winter is over, but retailers like Sport Chek are already having sales to make room for new spring styles. These sales are great for stocking up on comfy clothes whether you plan on working out more this year or you're just looking to spend more time lounging at home.

