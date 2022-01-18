Garage Is Offering Up To 70% Off Clothes RN Including Cozy Loungewear & Lacy Intimates
You can find super cute stuff starting at just $5! 🙌
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
If you can't say no to a good deal, you'll definitely want to check out Garage right now. The retailer is currently offering up to 70% off on hundreds of items, including cozy loungewear and intimates.
Whether you're shopping for a new at-home uniform or planning something spicy for Valentine's Day, you've got tons of options.
You can get this Dreamy Flannel Sleep Pant for $20 (originally $39.99) with a matching Dreamy Boxy Flannel Shirt for $15 (originally $24.95).
You can also get this super cute Belle Satin Sleep Cami for just $10 (originally $19.95), along with this Honey Lace Bralette for $15 (originally $24.95) with matching undies for just $5. All of them come in a bunch of different colours and in sizes from 2XS to XL, so like I said, tons of options!
Aside from loungewear and intimates, you can score other items at a great discount, too. If you need a fresh pair of jeans, a cute jacket or you want to get a head start on your spring 2022 wardrobe with a new dress, Garage has you covered.
Garage
For a limited time, you can get up to 70% off hundreds of items at Garage, both in-stores and online. You can find all kinds of styles, including loungewear, intimates, jeans, dresses, jackets and more.