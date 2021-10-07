9 Shackets On Sale In Canada You'll Want To Wear All Day, Every Day
Shackets in flannel, corduroy, faux leather and more!
Every season there's at least one trendy, must-have item clogging our social feeds. This year, it's the shacket. If you're not familiar, it's a shirt/jacket hybrid that's perfect for layering over t-shirts and hoodies during colder months.
As we've reported in the past, you can buy a shacket just about anywhere from H&M to Dynamite to Amazon Canada. If money's tight right now, you can still treat yourself to one for a decent price (some even let you pay in instalments using AfterPay!).
Here are nine shackets that are currently on sale.
Threadbare Kaila Shearling Shacket
Price: $35.18 (
$118.59)
Details: This shacket is made out of cozy sheepskin-like fabric with a bumpy texture. Want to save even more? If you download the ASOS app, you can use the promo code ASOSNEWAPP to get an extra 15% off.
$35.18 On ASOS
In The Style x Olivia Bowen PU Oversized Shacket
Price: $61.82 (
$77.20)
Details: Influencer Olivia Bowen helped design this smooth, faux leather shacket with drop shoulders. It runs large so you'll want to size down so you can still get that baggy fit without it looking like it swallowed you whole.
$61.82 On ASOS
Belted Denim Shacket
Price: $28 (
$69.95)
Details: This Dynamite shacket comes in a gorgeous sage green hue that's perfect for fall. It's still available in sizes XX-small to XL. Fun fact: you can now get same-day delivery via Uber when you shop online!
$28 On DYNAMITE CLOTHING
Baonmy Plaid Shacket
Price: $36.69 (
$42)
Details: There's no shortage of shackets on Amazon Canada if you want to order one in a jiffy. This grey and khaki one looks so cozy and perfect for chilly nights.
$36.69 On AMAZON CANADA
Casual Wool Blend Lapel Shacket
Price: $37.99 (
$46.08)
Details: Some shackets are form-fitting while others like this one have a more relaxed fit. You can easily pair this with jeans, shorts or leggings throughout the whole year.
$37.99 On AMAZON CANADA
Solid Oversize Shacket
Price: $55.92 (
$69.90)
Details: This gorgeous lavender shacket flew off shelves at Reitmans and now only a few are left in sizes XXS and XXL. If it's meant to be, it'll be.
$55.92 On REITMANS
Heather Grey Long Oversized Shacket
Price: $79.92 (
$99.90)
Details: This other Reitmans shacket is only 20% off but, hey, we'll take it! Since it's grey, it'll go with every colour you have in your closet. Plus, It's available in way more sizes than the lavender one.
$79.92 On REITMANS
Oversized Shacket
Price: $39 (
$54.90)
Details: This Ardene shacket comes in three pastel colours: pink, blue and green. You can qualify for free shipping when you spend $40 or more.
$39 On ARDENE
Plaid Crop Shacket
Price: $18 (
$20)
Details: Shackets don't have to be full length. You can follow the current trend and opt for a cropped version like this one, available in sizes extra-small to large.