Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Deals
fashion & clothing

9 Shackets On Sale In Canada You'll Want To Wear All Day, Every Day

Shackets in flannel, corduroy, faux leather and more!

9 Shackets On Sale In Canada You'll Want To Wear All Day, Every Day
@ASOS | Instagram, @simplygailg | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Every season there's at least one trendy, must-have item clogging our social feeds. This year, it's the shacket. If you're not familiar, it's a shirt/jacket hybrid that's perfect for layering over t-shirts and hoodies during colder months.

As we've reported in the past, you can buy a shacket just about anywhere from H&M to Dynamite to Amazon Canada. If money's tight right now, you can still treat yourself to one for a decent price (some even let you pay in instalments using AfterPay!).

Here are nine shackets that are currently on sale.

Threadbare Kaila Shearling Shacket

ASOS

Price: $35.18 ($118.59)

Details: This shacket is made out of cozy sheepskin-like fabric with a bumpy texture. Want to save even more? If you download the ASOS app, you can use the promo code ASOSNEWAPP to get an extra 15% off.

$35.18 On ASOS

In The Style x Olivia Bowen PU Oversized Shacket

ASOS

Price: $61.82 ($77.20)

Details: Influencer Olivia Bowen helped design this smooth, faux leather shacket with drop shoulders. It runs large so you'll want to size down so you can still get that baggy fit without it looking like it swallowed you whole.

$61.82 On ASOS

Belted Denim Shacket

Dynamite Clothing

Price: $28 ($69.95)

Details: This Dynamite shacket comes in a gorgeous sage green hue that's perfect for fall. It's still available in sizes XX-small to XL. Fun fact: you can now get same-day delivery via Uber when you shop online!

$28 On DYNAMITE CLOTHING

Baonmy Plaid Shacket

Amazon Canada

Price: $36.69 ($42)

Details: There's no shortage of shackets on Amazon Canada if you want to order one in a jiffy. This grey and khaki one looks so cozy and perfect for chilly nights.

$36.69 On AMAZON CANADA

Casual Wool Blend Lapel Shacket

Amazon Canada

Price: $37.99 ($46.08)

Details: Some shackets are form-fitting while others like this one have a more relaxed fit. You can easily pair this with jeans, shorts or leggings throughout the whole year.

$37.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Solid Oversize Shacket

Reitmans

Price: $55.92 ($69.90)

Details: This gorgeous lavender shacket flew off shelves at Reitmans and now only a few are left in sizes XXS and XXL. If it's meant to be, it'll be.

$55.92 On REITMANS

Heather Grey Long Oversized Shacket

Reitmans

Price: $79.92 ($99.90)

Details: This other Reitmans shacket is only 20% off but, hey, we'll take it! Since it's grey, it'll go with every colour you have in your closet. Plus, It's available in way more sizes than the lavender one.

$79.92 On REITMANS

Oversized Shacket

Ardene

Price: $39 ($54.90)

Details: This Ardene shacket comes in three pastel colours: pink, blue and green. You can qualify for free shipping when you spend $40 or more.

$39 On ARDENE

Plaid Crop Shacket

SHEIN

Price: $18 ($20)

Details: Shackets don't have to be full length. You can follow the current trend and opt for a cropped version like this one, available in sizes extra-small to large.

$18 ON SHEIN

From Your Site Articles

KitchenAid Mixers Are A Whopping $230 Off On Amazon Canada But Only For Today

These babies NEVER go on sale!

Justyn Pellizzari | Narcity, Karen Culp | Shutterstock

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

What better timing than right before the holidays for a sale on KitchenAid Stand Mixers? If you're as obsessed with cooking appliances and kitchen gadgets as I am, then you'll be super excited about this sale.

Keep Reading Show less

I Went On A Simons Fall Haul & Here Are 11 Things I Bought Under $50

Fall outfits *and* home decor! 😍

Brittany Barber | Narcity, Simons

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

I needed a little more pumpkin spice in my life, so I set out on a journey to buy new fall outfits and home decor to add some warmth to my space.

Keep Reading Show less

These $15 Dust Mop Slippers Are Perfect When You're Too Lazy To Clean Your Apartment

You get a pack of four to share with friends or roommates! 🙌

Natalia Buia | Narcity, Natalia Buia | Narcity

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

File this under Genius Cleaning Inventions! Those who hate household chores like dusting and sweeping the floors will get a kick out of these Dust Mop Slippers for $14.99 on Amazon Canada.

Keep Reading Show less

17 Pairs Of Cozy Slippers You Can Order Online In Canada If Your Feet Are Always Freezing

Including a pair of heated potato slippers and a pair of pug slippers.

Urban Outfitters, May Ning | Narcity

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

It's officially time to whip out the fall footwear and while we love a good fall boot, you can't forget about cozy slippers.

Keep Reading Show less