Ski & Snowboard Gear Is On Sale At Spork Chek RN If You Plan On Hitting The Slopes This Season
Shred snow looking like a total pro! 🏂
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Planning on going out for a rip sometime soon? Whether you're a newbie or season pro, you can gear up during Sport Chek's clearance event and save a ton of money on ski and snowboard gear.
Now until January 19, select items are up to 60% off and you can get free shipping when you spend $99 or more.
A ton of ski accessories are marked down, including these funky Spy Marshall Ski & Snowboard Goggles on sale for $89.97 (originally $149.99), and this sleek black Anon Rodan MIPS Women's Ski & Snowboard Helmet for $119.88 (originally $175.97).
A much more affordable helmet option is this black K2 Approach Ski & Snowboard Helmet on sale for $64.98 (originally $109).
Ski boots are pretty expensive and a good pair could set you back $400 or more. Luckily, boots are included in the sale including these Dalbello DS AX 100 Men's Ski Boots for $224.98 (originally $449).
If shredding is your activity of choice, you can stock up on snowboard bindings for a super low price. These black and white K2 Cassette Women's Snowboard Bindings are only $132.98 (originally $189) while these red Burton Freestyle Re-Flex Men's Snowboard Bindings are $151.98 (originally $189).
Snowboard rentals are fairly reasonably priced depending on the resort but if you want to treat yourself to your very own board this year, you have a couple of options at Sport Chek. This simple black K2 Raygun Men's Snowboard is on sale for $269.98 (originally $449) and is the best deal for adults. If you have kids or young family members, junior snowboards start at $183.97.
If hockey's another sport you want to indulge in this winter, you can get this CCM Super Tacks AS2 Pro Grip Senior Hockey Stick on sale for $179.98 (originally $349) or these Bauer Vapor X3.6 Senior Hockey Skates for $169.98 (originally $249).
Sport Chek
