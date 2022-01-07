Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Deals

Ski & Snowboard Gear Is On Sale At Spork Chek RN If You Plan On Hitting The Slopes This Season

Shred snow looking like a total pro! 🏂

Ski & Snowboard Gear Is On Sale At Spork Chek RN If You Plan On Hitting The Slopes This Season
@pekopekolife | Instagram, @mshoey1988 | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Planning on going out for a rip sometime soon? Whether you're a newbie or season pro, you can gear up during Sport Chek's clearance event and save a ton of money on ski and snowboard gear.

Now until January 19, select items are up to 60% off and you can get free shipping when you spend $99 or more.

A ton of ski accessories are marked down, including these funky Spy Marshall Ski & Snowboard Goggles on sale for $89.97 (originally $149.99), and this sleek black Anon Rodan MIPS Women's Ski & Snowboard Helmet for $119.88 (originally $175.97).

A much more affordable helmet option is this black K2 Approach Ski & Snowboard Helmet on sale for $64.98 (originally $109).

Ski boots are pretty expensive and a good pair could set you back $400 or more. Luckily, boots are included in the sale including these Dalbello DS AX 100 Men's Ski Boots for $224.98 (originally $449).

If shredding is your activity of choice, you can stock up on snowboard bindings for a super low price. These black and white K2 Cassette Women's Snowboard Bindings are only $132.98 (originally $189) while these red Burton Freestyle Re-Flex Men's Snowboard Bindings are $151.98 (originally $189).

Snowboard rentals are fairly reasonably priced depending on the resort but if you want to treat yourself to your very own board this year, you have a couple of options at Sport Chek. This simple black K2 Raygun Men's Snowboard is on sale for $269.98 (originally $449) and is the best deal for adults. If you have kids or young family members, junior snowboards start at $183.97.

If hockey's another sport you want to indulge in this winter, you can get this CCM Super Tacks AS2 Pro Grip Senior Hockey Stick on sale for $179.98 (originally $349) or these Bauer Vapor X3.6 Senior Hockey Skates for $169.98 (originally $249).

Sport Chek

Now until January 19, you can shop Sport Chek's clearance event and save up to 60% on all sorts of winter gear including ski and snowboard equipment.

Free shipping is included on orders over $99 and same-day curbside pickup is also available.

Sport Chek
Buy Now
From Your Site Articles

15 Small Businesses In Toronto That Offer Delivery So You Can Shop Local Without Getting Out Of Bed

Some even offer free shipping! 🙌

@rosecity.goods | Instagram, @studiomikafleur | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

With Ontario's most recent COVID-19 measures officially in place, it might seem a little less appealing to pop in and out of your shops in Toronto.

Keep Reading Show less

19 Space-Saving Items To Organize Your Closet If You Have Too Many Damn Clothes

And if you can't seem to stop buying more!

Amazon Canada

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Unfortunately, not all of us are blessed with massive Hannah Montana-style walk-in closets. The reality is, most of us have to make do with the space we have.

Keep Reading Show less

The Body Shop Is Having A Beauty And Skincare Sale & Gift Sets Start At $5

Time to stock up on lotion, body butter and shower gel with the most heavenly scents! 😍

@thebodyshop | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Loyal shoppers of The Body Shop will be happy to know that the brand's beauty and skincare sale is on now and hundreds of items are up to 60% off.

Keep Reading Show less

11 Of The Best Space Heaters On Amazon Canada To Keep You Warm This Chilly Winter

No more frozen fingers and toes!

Amazon Canada

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Now that we're halfway through winter, the air is drier and temperatures are colder than ever.

Keep Reading Show less