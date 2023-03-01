An Ontario TikToker Reveals All The New Things She Found At Farm Boy & The Fries Look Delish
They have waffle fries!
A Farm Boy haul is a must when new products hit the shelves, and thanks to TikTok, you don't have to go into the grocery store to check them out.
An Ontario TikToker, who goes by floridagirlbri, shared a TikTok showing a wide range of new stuff she spotted at Farm Boy and the latest additions look delicious!
Farm Boy, a grocery store in Ontario, sometimes referred to as the Trader Joe's of Canada, always has new and exciting products on the shelf. According to the TikToker, all the different kinds of frozen fries you can buy were her most notable items.
This news may excite you if you love Farm Boys Rainbow Veggie Fries. Now, the grocery store has a whole new fries section where you can buy Waffle Cut French Fries, Crinkle Cut French Fries (similar to those at Shake Shack), Straight Cut French Fries and Sweet Potato Fries — which cost around $4.99 a bag.
Additionally, summer is hopefully right around the corner, so smoothie season is upon us. Farm Boy has "redone their frozen vegetable section," according to the TikToker, and from the looks of it, your healthy era just got easier.
Some things spotted on the shelves are diced frozen avocados, chopped kale and spinach.
Now, many people agree the dips are a must at Farm Boy. But one new dip that has caught Ontario by storm is the toum dip.
When translated from Arabic to English, Toum literally means garlic, and that's exactly what the dip is.
The TikToker suggests pairing it with Farm Boy's latest addition of salt and vinegar-flavoured fattoush chips, but you can also have the toum dip with chicken or even fries.