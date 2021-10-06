Trending Tags

7 Vegan Staples You Can Get At Farm Boy In Toronto That Are Perfect For Cozy Fall Nights

Quick grab-n'-go kits, pumpkin spiced everything, and the freshest fall produce.

7 Vegan Staples You Can Get At Farm Boy In Toronto That Are Perfect For Cozy Fall Nights
@peterkadarlive | Instagram, @officialfarmboy | Instagram

After a relaxed summer, returning to routine can feel overwhelming. From meal planning nutritious lunches to organizing Instagram-worthy holiday feasts — that meet the dietary needs of everyone in the family — the fall season quickly becomes very hectic.

It's awesome that more Canadians are caring for themselves (and the planet) by switching to plant-based diets. Though vegan alternatives can be challenging to access, Farm Boy is making meatless meals easier with their inventory of private-label vegan goods.

The abundance of seasonal veg in the market will have you falling in love with autumn all over again. Plus, the selection of delicious snacks — like pumpkin butter and plant-based pumpkin spice cookies — will give you every reason to treat yourself.

Entertaining guests this Thanksgiving doesn't have to be stressful. Level up your hosting game with super simple dishes that everyone will love, like vegan cheese pizza and paella kits.

As for snacks and appies, grab some vegan dips, dairy-free popcorn and crunchy keto crackers. Add some sweetness with vegan desserts like sorbet and peanut butter cookies.

These seven vegan staples are perfect for the fall season — check them out the next time you're at Toronto's Farm Boy.

Vegan & Gluten Free Pizza To Warm You Up

Courtesy of Farm Boy

Price: $9.99

Details: You shouldn't have to work up a sweat to make a healthy meal. Now that it's cool outside, fire up that oven and chow down on a vegan and gluten-free pizza. With three flavours available, these pizzas are guaranteed to please everyone at the dinner table. If you prefer making your pizza from scratch, Farm Boy has vegan cheese available.

Find It On Farm Boy

Pumpkin Spice Kombucha For Gut Health

Price: $3.49

Details: This fall twist on your fave fermented bevvy — full of digestive enzymes — will have your tummy thanking you. Both refreshing and cozy, this new flavour in Farm Boy's kombucha lineup will become a seasonal staple.

Find It On Farm Boy

A Vegetable Paella Kit For Busy Evenings 

Price: $6.99

Details: Make the most of the harvest with fresh in-season produce. Add your favourite veggies to this super-easy paella kit. The premeasured ingredients and spices save time without compromising tastiness.

Find It On Farm Boy

Plant-Based Burgers For Vegans & Grill Masters

Price: $6.99

Details: Enjoy the crisp autumn air and fire up that grill. Plant-based burgers by Farm Boy highlight the protein of peas for a mock-burger experience so delicious you'll never want a meat patty again. Spice it up with vegan mayo or specialty mustard.

Find It On Farm Boy

Protein Pastas In A Variety Of Shapes

Price: $6.99

Details: Pasta is a vegan staple. While getting your grains is essential, some nights you might have other macro priorities, like upping your protein. Chickpeas and lentils come together in this tasty, high-protein pasta. Dress it up with sauce or keep it simple with a little vegan butter. Other varieties include green lentil ziti, yellow corn rotini and whole wheat riccioli.

Find It On Farm Boy

Plant-Based Sausages In Four Flavours

Price: $9.99

Details: Pop some plant-based sausages on your skewer for a vegan-friendly night around an autumnal bonfire. These sausages are available in four flavours: Chorizo, Spinach and Kale, Sweet Italian and Hot Italian. This cookout will have everyone singing campfire songs.

Find It On Farm Boy

Vegan Cheeses For Every Mood

Price: $4.99

Details: You've probably heard the argument "but, cheese" when sharing your vegan status with friends. Well, folks, the argument is now moot. Farm Boy has an array of vegan cheeses, including feta, poutine-style curds, cheddar, smoked gouda, mozzarella, swiss, provolone and parmesan. Yum.

Find It On Farm Boy

Farm Boy is constantly expanding its vegan options, launching new and tantalizing products every season. Visit Farm Boy today to pick up your new fave ingredients, fall comfort foods and the freshest in-season produce.

Check out Farm Boy online or follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for delicious harvest season inspiration.

