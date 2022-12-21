Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

9 Farm Boy Premade Meals That Make My Life Way Easier & One I Definitely Won't Buy Again

It's my go-to grocery store.

Exterior of Farm Boy store in Ottawa. Right: Farm Boy Arancini balls in a container.

Paul Mckinnon | Dreamstime, Megan Johnson | Narcity

The Farm Boy grocery chain has 45 locations across Ontario most of which are found in the city of Ottawa, which is just my luck because I love shopping there. From its fresh produce to premade meals, Farm Boy is my favourite place to shop when it comes to filling my fridge.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

I buy at least one premade dish every time I shop and it usually hits every time (besides the one time it didn't). Here are nine prepared food items that I love and buy frequently, and one that I won't buy again.

Arancini 

Grocery store container of Arancini rice balls with tomato sauce.

Grocery store container of Arancini rice balls with tomato sauce.

Megan Johnson | Narcity

Price: $8.99

Details: I feel like I'm dining at an Italian restaurant when I enjoy these Arancini rice balls. They are great as an appetizer, a dinner side or a snack and the tomato sauce is a delicious addition. They're one of the newer premade items at Farm Boy and I've been buying them regularly since they became available.

Find it on Farm Boy

Roasted Butternut Squash Soup

Ready made soup selection at Farm Boy.

Ready made soup selection at Farm Boy.

Megan Johnson | Narcity

Price: $7.99

Details: The grocery store has a tasty lineup of fresh soups and my personal favourite is Butternut Squash. The container feeds two people easily, often with leftovers if I pair it with a fresh baguette or Farm Boy salad. The Broccoli Cheddar is also a delicious option if you love a hearty soup.

Find it on Farm Boy

Chicken Quesadilla

Farm Boy Chicken Quesadilla with sour cream and salsa.

Farm Boy Chicken Quesadilla with sour cream and salsa.

Megan Johnson | Narcity

Price: $8.99

Details: This quesadilla is such an easy lunch or solo dinner option and it only takes about 15 minutes to heat up. It's stuffed with chicken, cheese and some veggies and it comes with salsa and sour cream for dipping.

Find it on Farm Boy

Spinach Quiche 

Farm Boy Spinach Quiche in a box.

Farm Boy Spinach Quiche in a box.

Megan Johnson | Narcity

Price: $8.99

Details: The Spinach Quiche is a staple item in my house and it's a tasty combo of cooked egg and flaky crust. I particularly love buying it, not only because it tastes great, but because it stays fresh longer than other premade meals so I can enjoy it later in the week, plus it can be eaten for any meal of the day.

Find it on Farm Boy

Falafel 

Package of Falafel with Tahini dip.

Package of Falafel with Tahini dip.

Megan Johnson | Narcity

Price: $8.99

Details: Hands down, this is the best store-bought falafel that I have ever eaten and I refuse to buy it from any other grocery store now. I particularly love adding it as a source of protein to salads or dipping it in Farm Boy's tzatziki dip.

Find it on Farm Boy

Pad Thai 

Packaged Pad Thai meal from Farm Boy.

Packaged Pad Thai meal from Farm Boy.

Megan Johnson | Narcity

Price: $8.99

Details: This meal is a great way to curb a noodle craving at home, plus it has veggies and eggs for a well-rounded meal. It's a convenient premade dish to have on hand if you know one of your upcoming evenings is going to be a busy one.

Find it on Farm Boy

Samosa 

Farm Boy hors d'oeuvres Chicken Samosa.

Farm Boy hors d'oeuvres Chicken Samosa.

Megan Johnson | Narcity

Price: $8.99

Details: I enjoy having the vegetable or chicken samosa appetizer on hand as a lunch or snack option. They are easy to heat up in the oven, are a nice size for snacking and come with a tasty dip on the side. The store also sells a premade Butter Chicken and Rice dish if you're craving a full Indian meal at home.

Find it on Farm Boy

Crispy Wontons 

Jalapeno cream cheese wontons with sweet chili sauce.

Jalapeno cream cheese wontons with sweet chili sauce.

Megan Johnson | Narcity

Price: $8.99

Details: Wontons always make for a tasty, crunchy treat in my opinion and the best ones are filled with cream cheese. The box may read "jalapeño" but the wontons themselves aren't spicy. The sweet chili sauce on the side gives it a perfect kick. There are also frozen bags of wontons sold at Farm Boy if you're wanting to stock your freezer for unforeseen appetizer needs.

Find it on Farm Boy

Chicken Parm

Farm Boy chicken parmesan meal for two.

Farm Boy chicken parmesan meal for two.

Megan Johnson | Narcity

Price: $14.99

Details: Just as the packaging states, this chicken parmesan and pasta dish is a great meal for two on the go. It heats up well in the oven and the breading topped with cheese is oh-so-tasty.

Find it on Farm Boy

Chicken Pasta Alfredo 

Farm Boy Chicken Pasta Alfredo meal to go.

Farm Boy Chicken Pasta Alfredo meal to go.

Megan Johnson | Narcity

Price: $14.99

Details: I had high hopes for this creamy pasta dish since most of Farm Boy's premade meals hit, but it simply didn't deliver. I found that the chicken was dry, there was too much chicken relative to the number of noodles and the sauce wasn't creamy enough. This is the one Farm Boy dish that I won't be buying again.

Find it on Farm Boy

