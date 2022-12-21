9 Farm Boy Premade Meals That Make My Life Way Easier & One I Definitely Won't Buy Again
It's my go-to grocery store.
The Farm Boy grocery chain has 45 locations across Ontario most of which are found in the city of Ottawa, which is just my luck because I love shopping there. From its fresh produce to premade meals, Farm Boy is my favourite place to shop when it comes to filling my fridge.
I buy at least one premade dish every time I shop and it usually hits every time (besides the one time it didn't). Here are nine prepared food items that I love and buy frequently, and one that I won't buy again.
Arancini
Grocery store container of Arancini rice balls with tomato sauce.
Price: $8.99
Details: I feel like I'm dining at an Italian restaurant when I enjoy these Arancini rice balls. They are great as an appetizer, a dinner side or a snack and the tomato sauce is a delicious addition. They're one of the newer premade items at Farm Boy and I've been buying them regularly since they became available.
Roasted Butternut Squash Soup
Ready made soup selection at Farm Boy.
Price: $7.99
Details: The grocery store has a tasty lineup of fresh soups and my personal favourite is Butternut Squash. The container feeds two people easily, often with leftovers if I pair it with a fresh baguette or Farm Boy salad. The Broccoli Cheddar is also a delicious option if you love a hearty soup.
Chicken Quesadilla
Farm Boy Chicken Quesadilla with sour cream and salsa.
Price: $8.99
Details: This quesadilla is such an easy lunch or solo dinner option and it only takes about 15 minutes to heat up. It's stuffed with chicken, cheese and some veggies and it comes with salsa and sour cream for dipping.
Spinach Quiche
Farm Boy Spinach Quiche in a box.
Price: $8.99
Details: The Spinach Quiche is a staple item in my house and it's a tasty combo of cooked egg and flaky crust. I particularly love buying it, not only because it tastes great, but because it stays fresh longer than other premade meals so I can enjoy it later in the week, plus it can be eaten for any meal of the day.
Falafel
Package of Falafel with Tahini dip.
Price: $8.99
Details: Hands down, this is the best store-bought falafel that I have ever eaten and I refuse to buy it from any other grocery store now. I particularly love adding it as a source of protein to salads or dipping it in Farm Boy's tzatziki dip.
Pad Thai
Packaged Pad Thai meal from Farm Boy.
Price: $8.99
Details: This meal is a great way to curb a noodle craving at home, plus it has veggies and eggs for a well-rounded meal. It's a convenient premade dish to have on hand if you know one of your upcoming evenings is going to be a busy one.
Samosa
Farm Boy hors d'oeuvres Chicken Samosa.
Price: $8.99
Details: I enjoy having the vegetable or chicken samosa appetizer on hand as a lunch or snack option. They are easy to heat up in the oven, are a nice size for snacking and come with a tasty dip on the side. The store also sells a premade Butter Chicken and Rice dish if you're craving a full Indian meal at home.
Crispy Wontons
Jalapeno cream cheese wontons with sweet chili sauce.
Price: $8.99
Details: Wontons always make for a tasty, crunchy treat in my opinion and the best ones are filled with cream cheese. The box may read "jalapeño" but the wontons themselves aren't spicy. The sweet chili sauce on the side gives it a perfect kick. There are also frozen bags of wontons sold at Farm Boy if you're wanting to stock your freezer for unforeseen appetizer needs.
Chicken Parm
Farm Boy chicken parmesan meal for two.
Price: $14.99
Details: Just as the packaging states, this chicken parmesan and pasta dish is a great meal for two on the go. It heats up well in the oven and the breading topped with cheese is oh-so-tasty.
Chicken Pasta Alfredo
Farm Boy Chicken Pasta Alfredo meal to go.
Price: $14.99
Details: I had high hopes for this creamy pasta dish since most of Farm Boy's premade meals hit, but it simply didn't deliver. I found that the chicken was dry, there was too much chicken relative to the number of noodles and the sauce wasn't creamy enough. This is the one Farm Boy dish that I won't be buying again.