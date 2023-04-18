Ontario Comedian Roasts Loblaws' No Name EVOO & Says It Should 'Never Be More Expensive'
"I haven't used it in a while because I can't afford it."
The price of extra virgin olive oil has made headlines in the past as Ontario shoppers shared their frustration with Loblaws and its soon-to-be-replaced President and CEO Galen Weston Jr. Now, some people are questioning why the No Name version of the product is more expensive than other "named things."
Ontario Comedian and TikToker, Bryan, shared a video about his observation of Loblaws' No Name EVOO prices compared to other ones on the shelves and the response has been shocking.
"Look, before any of you PhDs and all of the economics come from me, I'm fully aware that there's a serious olive situation happening in Europe right now. And that's why olive oil is obscenely expensive. That's not what this video is about," the TikToker disclaimed at the beginning of the video.
This is true. Droughts and heatwaves reported in 2022 affected the harvest of olives in Europe, causing a shortage and, as a result, prices increased.
@thebnoth
It has NO name #noname #loblaws #oliveoil #cheap #gorcery #inflation #situation #toronto #canada #greenscreen
Nevertheless, Bryan wanted to point out and question what's happening with the No Name brand.
"There's No Name olive oil. It's $11.49, which is reasonable, of course, due to the olive situation and also a light dusting of obscene corporate profit area, but who's keeping track? I am," he said. "This used to be $5.99. Also on sale for $4.99 sometimes."
"This is not the cheapest olive oil in the store," the comedian added.
Bryan said he's seen this all over Loblaws, where the No Name brand is not the cheapest, even though that is "the whole point."
"If you want to walk into the store and get something nice. What does it have? A name. You want the cheap stuff? What does it have? No Name," he shared.
But recently, that's not the case. Instead, he found cheaper olive oil than No Name, that's better, the same size and with a brand.
"No one's walking into Loblaws going, 'Oh no, my No Name olive oil is more expensive. Darn, I'll have to settle for the cheaper, higher-quality brand,'" the TikToker continued to explain.
Bryan said that No Name products are "of similar quality" but sometimes "worse, but cheaper." However, he draws the line when it's pricier than other brands.
"It should never be more expensive than named things," he said. "I haven't used it in a while because I can't afford it."
He has had to "switch to Pam" and said it makes him sad.
Other TikTokers have shared their opinions on the matter.
"You can find good priced olive oil from Winners/Homesense or Marshalls!" one person advised.
Another said, "No name is usually not the cheaper option most of the time," to which the comedian responded, "Yes, that's what I'm saying. I buy other stuff instead now because it's not the cheapest."
"I still do a double take when I see no name priced higher than brand name. With no explanation I've heard or seen," a person commented.
"But just wait… Galen is gonna blame' big olive' 🫒 😭," a TikToker shared.
On Tuesday, Loblaw announced that Galen Weston Jr. will be stepping down as the head of the company to make way for a new Chief Executive Officer in 2024.
So, who knows how much No Name brands will cost in 2024, but for now, do you think EVOO has gotten ridiculously expensive?