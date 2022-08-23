I Tried Hattie B’s, Atlanta’s Famous Hot Chicken & Decided If It’s Worth All The Hype
My review, as a skeptical of any hyped-up restaurant chain. 🍗
This Review article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
After a lifetime of growing up in the sultry South, I decided it was unacceptable I haven't tried Hattie B's famous hot chicken.
Hattie B's is an American chain restaurant founded in Nashville, TN in the 1940s that has gained a cult following across the South for its playful spin on traditional Southern classics.
So when walking around alone in Atlanta's trendy Little Five Points neighborhood with nothing to do and nowhere to be, it was only right I experience firsthand what all the hype is about.
The Service
During my visit, my first impression was the service. The man working the counter seemingly had a master's degree in good ole' Southern hospitality.
I ordered the hot chicken sandwich with a side of pimento macaroni and cheese and some sweet tea to wash it down.
Despite the crowded lunch rush, the food came out in less than 10 minutes, piping hot and ready to be devoured.
The Food
The first bite was beyond indulgent, it was mouthwatering without being overly greasy. The sauce and tenderness from the chicken yielded one of the juiciest sandwich experiences I've had to this day.
The hot chicken sandwich and macaroni and cheese from Hattie B's. Right: The hot chicken sandwich after my first bite. @maevecbrowne | Instagram
Everything was incredibly balanced. The heat and spice level from the classic hot sauce danced perfectly with the cool, sweet coleslaw that the sandwich is topped with. The thick-cut pickles brought the perfect level of acidity, without overpowering the overall balance of the sandwich.
It was savory, salty, and completely indulgent. The sweet tea complimented the bite perfectly.
The pimento macaroni and cheese was good, but felt like more of an afterthought compared to the flavor of the hot chicken sandwich. It was straightforward and less complex. Though you can't go wrong with the classic Southern staple dish, it was fairly ordinary.
The Verdict
I am skeptical of any hyped-up restaurant chain, but Hattie B's proved itself to me that day.
A part of my job has included trying and reviewing America's favorite fast food chains and Hattie B's thoroughly impressed me.
Next time I find myself in Little Five Points, or any other major Southern city that hosts this chain, I'll be sure to make time and come back for more.