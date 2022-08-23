NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

hattie b's hot chicken atlanta ga

I Tried Hattie B’s, Atlanta’s Famous Hot Chicken & Decided If It’s Worth All The Hype

My review, as a skeptical of any hyped-up restaurant chain. 🍗

Georgia Staff Writer
​A hot chicken sandwich from Hattie B's. Right: The outside of Hattie B's hot chicken.

A hot chicken sandwich from Hattie B's. Right: The outside of Hattie B's hot chicken.

@maevecbrowne | Instagram

This Review article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

After a lifetime of growing up in the sultry South, I decided it was unacceptable I haven't tried Hattie B's famous hot chicken.

Hattie B's is an American chain restaurant founded in Nashville, TN in the 1940s that has gained a cult following across the South for its playful spin on traditional Southern classics.

So when walking around alone in Atlanta's trendy Little Five Points neighborhood with nothing to do and nowhere to be, it was only right I experience firsthand what all the hype is about.

The Service

During my visit, my first impression was the service. The man working the counter seemingly had a master's degree in good ole' Southern hospitality.

I ordered the hot chicken sandwich with a side of pimento macaroni and cheese and some sweet tea to wash it down.

Despite the crowded lunch rush, the food came out in less than 10 minutes, piping hot and ready to be devoured.

The Food

The first bite was beyond indulgent, it was mouthwatering without being overly greasy. The sauce and tenderness from the chicken yielded one of the juiciest sandwich experiences I've had to this day.

The hot chicken sandwich and macaroni and cheese from Hattie B's. Right: The hot chicken sandwich after my first bite. The hot chicken sandwich and macaroni and cheese from Hattie B's. Right: The hot chicken sandwich after my first bite. @maevecbrowne | Instagram


Everything was incredibly balanced. The heat and spice level from the classic hot sauce danced perfectly with the cool, sweet coleslaw that the sandwich is topped with. The thick-cut pickles brought the perfect level of acidity, without overpowering the overall balance of the sandwich.

It was savory, salty, and completely indulgent. The sweet tea complimented the bite perfectly.

The pimento macaroni and cheese was good, but felt like more of an afterthought compared to the flavor of the hot chicken sandwich. It was straightforward and less complex. Though you can't go wrong with the classic Southern staple dish, it was fairly ordinary.

The Verdict

I am skeptical of any hyped-up restaurant chain, but Hattie B's proved itself to me that day.

A part of my job has included trying and reviewing America's favorite fast food chains and Hattie B's thoroughly impressed me.

Next time I find myself in Little Five Points, or any other major Southern city that hosts this chain, I'll be sure to make time and come back for more.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...