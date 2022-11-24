You Can Spend A Day At The Famous Atlanta Battery & Here Are The Best Things To Do There
The options are limitless.
The Big Peach is home to plenty of exciting pastimes, but at The Atlanta Battery, you can enjoy them all in one place.
Just steps away from Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, this massive entertainment district is almost like a city of its own.
With dozens of shops, restaurants, and live music venues, you can spend an entire day at The Atlanta Battery without having to order an Uber to make the trek across town and cope with the city's infamous traffic.
From themed escape rooms to exciting bars with adult games, here are six spots to enjoy in this famous place that will keep you captivated and engaged for a whole day of exploring.
Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre
Price: Varies by event
Address: 800 Battery Ave. SE #500, Atlanta, GA
Why You Need To Go: This iconic live music venue is home to different acts that stop by on tour.
If you're a music lover, a night at the Coca-Cola Roxy is a must. You can see shows off a variety of genres and styles and liven up your night by enjoying musical presentations from across the globe.
PBR Atlanta
Price: 💸💸
Address: 825 Battery Ave. SE #600, Atlanta, GA
Why You Need To Go: No trip to Georgia is complete without paying a visit to a cowboy bar. PBR at the Battery is home to Southern staple past times like line dancing and mechanical bull rides.
Here you can enjoy an ice-cold beer and live entertainment to keep the energy alive during a night out on the town.
Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream
Price: 💸
Address: 950 Battery Ave. SE #1200, Atlanta, GA
Why You Need To Go: Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream goes above and beyond traditional ice cream shop standards.
This iconic chain specializes in creative, specialty flavors and inventive combinations. It's a great pit stop for a quick treat you can take with you to enjoy as you explore all the Battery's facets.
The Escape Game
Price: $37.99+/per person
Address: 900 Battery Ave. SE #1020, Atlanta, GA
Why You Need To Go: Nothing brings a friend group together like an escape room, and the Escape Game in Atlanta features six different themed rooms.
From prison breaks to art heists, you'll have to collaborate to navigate sticky situations and find obstacles and puzzles to uncover your way out. It's a fun way to come together and use your combined wits to reach the light at the end of the tunnel.
Punch Bowl Social
Price: 💸💸
Address: 875 Battery Ave. SE #720, Atlanta, GA
Why You Need To Go: When it comes to bar games, Punch Bowl Social goes above and beyond. This 25,000 sq. ft. space offers table games, bowling, a vintage arcade, pool tables, and virtual reality games.
You can grab a table and enjoy a punch bowl of craft cocktails, upscale bar food, and pass the time by engaging in some friendly competition.
Park Bench
Price: 💸💸
Address: 900 Battery Ave. SE #1060, Atlanta, GA
Why You Need To Go: This late-night music venue is home to live bands, dueling pianos, and of course, karaoke.
You can end a long day at the Atlanta Battery by enjoying a cold drink and live musical acts. Park Bench is a unique way to experience local talent while letting loose and dancing the night away with your closest friends.