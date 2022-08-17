NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

private chef

A Celebrity Chef Is Opening Two Atlanta Restaurants & He's Cooked For Your Favorite Rappers

His client list is seriously impressive 🔥

Georgia Staff Writer
Chef Baul in the kitchen with food. Right: Chef Baul and Kendrick Lamar.

@chefbaul | instagram

A private chef for some of America's favorite rappers and musicians is opening up two brand new spots of his own in Downtown Atlanta, GA.

Some of Bryant “Chef Baul” Williams' previous clients include artists like Kendrick Lamar, 2 Chainz, Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, Young Thug, Gucci Mane and Migos.

Williams grew up watching his family members cook and began working in kitchens at the age of 17. Eventually, he landed jobs cooking for the hottest artists in the music industry. If you check out his Instagram page, it's obvious why!

Now, you can taste what your favorites are eating. He plans on opening a take-out restaurant called Binky's, and Betty Sue's, which will offer breakfast all day long.

According to Eater, Willams chose the downtown Atlanta location because he says it is a "central location for all of my clients."

Due to the property he chose and his history of cooking for some of the biggest names in music, his new eateries are on track to becoming a hot spot, and fans will enjoy them just the same.

His food is not only Instagram-worthy, but you can now try what your favorite rappers are eating with his mouthwatering Southern cuisines. You can see how he makes some of them on his own social media accounts.

Betty Sue's, which is named after his grandmother, will serve traditional breakfast fares like pancakes, eggs, and waffles, as well as bowls of his famous grits topped with lobster, shrimp and oxtails.

His Binky's take-out spot is named after his father and will serve Southern soul food to-go. Customers can enjoy entrées like salmon, fried chicken, macaroni and cheese and lamb chops for both lunch and dinner.

Chef Baul hopes to open the doors to both establishments by the end of 2022, with Binky's projected to open first by the end of September.

