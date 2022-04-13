Atlanta’s Getting A New Massive Farmer’s Market This Summer & It's A Plant Lover’s Dream
You'll be greeting with fresh cut flowers!
A brand new neighborhood market is hitting the Atlanta food scene this summer and its future is looking bright.
Common Roots Farmers Market plans to curate an expansive space that specializes in "exceptional quality, low priced produce, convenient ‘grab-n-go’ meals, premium meats, seasonal outdoor selections, and more," according to their website.
The 12,000 square foot space will operate seven days a week in Avondale Estates, just east of Metro Atlanta. It will feature a large outdoor seating area, an in-market deli, hyper-local groceries, and its very own plant nursery.
A representative from Common Roots' team told Narcity that construction is still chugging along, and they plan to open their doors to the community late summer of 2022.
You can expect a large selection of fruits and vegetables from nearby farms, wild-caught Georgia shrimp, and local artisanal provisions like ice cream, honey, jams, and fresh-baked bread. Adults can enjoy "professionally curate wine and locals beers" on the outdoor patio.
For plant lovers, the venue will feature its very own plant nursery and seasonal outdoor decor ready to make your apartment even dreamier. On entering, you will be greeted by an array of vibrant fresh-cut flowers, delivered daily.
Behind the project is "fifth-generation produce operator" Brock Nix. The "self-proclaimed foodie" takes pride in his agricultural roots.
A comment from Common Roots' official Instagram reads "We will be working with several small farms and local manufacturers alike to help streamline local produce into our neighborhood. Common Roots will proudly accept all forms of payment including snap and EBT."
