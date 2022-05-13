8 Super Fun Things To Do In Georgia This Summer That Don't Include Drinking
Avoid a hangover with these adventures.
There are plenty of fun things to do in Georgia you can enjoy without risking a headache the next morning.
As fun as Margarita Monday can be, it can feel good to get out and find new ways to enjoy summer without feeling pressured to reach for a drink.
Whether you're taking a break from booze, or looking for activities you can enjoy with the whole family, this list will guide you in the right direction.
From rugged islands with wild horses, to fields of wildflowers that feel like escaping to Tuscany, here are eight fun things to do in Georgia this summer that don't include drinking.
Summer Waves Water Park
Price: $25-28
Address: 210 S Riverview Dr., Jekyll Island, GA
Why You Need To Go: This classic waterpark on Jekyll Island is reopening on May 14 with a brand new attraction! Visitors can enjoy the newest Man O' War slide which will feature four exciting chutes or one of the park's other thrilling features.
Gibbs Gardens
Price: $20
Address: 1987 Gibbs Dr., Ball Ground, GA
Why You Need To Go: These dreamy gardens outside of Atlanta feature thousands of vibrant blooms, and a waterlily bridge that looks straight out of a Monet painting. Their fields of wildflowers feels like stepping into a European vacation.
SkyView Atlanta
Price: $13.50
Address: 168 Luckie St NW, Atlanta, GA
Why You Need To Go: This urban attraction is one the best spots to snap an Instagram pic in Atlanta. The 20-story Ferris wheel is a great way to view the city's skyline.
Pick Berries At Ottawa Farms
Price: $3.25/lb
Address: 702 Bloomingdale Rd, Bloomingdale, GA
Why You Need To Go: This family run farm just outside of Savannah, GA has fields of fresh berries. Throughout the Summer you can spend a dreamy afternoon pick your own strawberries, blackberries, or blueberries and pay by the pound.
The Georgia Aquarium
Price: $39.85+
Address: 225 Baker St NW, Atlanta, GA
Why You Need To Go: The Georgia Aquarium is the biggest aquarium in all of the U.S. You can walk through an underwater tunnel full of tropical fish, or see a huge variety of marine animals in one of their famous galleries. Their Cold Water Quest exhibit with beluga whales is unforgettable.
Cumberland Island
Price: $10
Address: Cumberland Islands, Camden County, GA
Why You Need To Go: The rugged, protected shores of this barrier islands is one of Georgia's best hidden gems. Here you can find preserved maritime forests full of wild horses, and walk through ruins of historic mansions.
The Rock Garden
Price: Free
Address: 1411 Rome Rd. S.W., Calhoun, GA
Why You Need To Go: Visiting Rock Garden is like stepping into a little fairytale. This whimsical roadside attraction consists of mini towns and buildings made by volunteer artists out of pebbles and stones.
Jepson Center
Price: $22
Address: 207 W York St., Savannah, GA
Why You Need To Go: This modern art museum in Savannah, GA features unique rotating galleries and interactive exhibits. Their children's floor makes it a great option for families looking to escape the summer heat and find some entertainment. The ticket price includes the cost of admissions to two other Telfair museums in town.