Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
fun things to do in georgia

7 Fun Things To Do In Georgia That Feel Like A European Vacation If You're Too Broke To Travel

It doesn't even look like Georgia!

Georgia Staff Writer
A woman in a colorful skirt holds a glass of wine in a vineyard against the mountains. Right: Narcity Staff Writer, Maeve Brown, holds a glass of wine on a balcony against colored buildings.

A woman in a colorful skirt holds a glass of wine in a vineyard against the mountains. Right: Narcity Staff Writer, Maeve Brown, holds a glass of wine on a balcony against colored buildings.

@_lessanders | Instagram, @maevecbrowne | Instagram

When searching for things to do in Georgia, why not look to experiences inspired by the most beautiful destinations in the world?

After returning to my home state from spending time in France and Italy, the first thing I wanted to do was re-live all the breathtaking moments I had across the pond.

Thankfully, Georgia has plenty of worldly experiences ready to be explored, no matter how tight your budget is.

From hidden villages that look like Bridgerton IRL, to small Alpine towns that look straight out of Germany, these destinations will feel like you've traveled to a different continent without the jet lag. No passport or boarding passes are required!

Visit Yonah Mountain Vineyards

Price: $35 For A Tasting & Glass

Address: 1717 Hwy. 255 S., Cleveland, GA

Why You Need To Go: While the quality of Old World wines is unmatched, a walkthrough of North Georgia's lush, sloping vineyard will feel like being transported to the Italian countryside. Here, you and your friends can attend tastings, and enjoy the view.

Website

Eat At A Cafe M

Price: $1.80-45

Address: 128 E. Bay St., Savannah, GA

Why You Need To Go: The food in Paris is unforgettable, and Cafe M is a small French bistro on the Savannah riverfront with authentic Parisian brunch offerings and fresh-baked croissants. Plus, who doesn't love a good mimosa?

Website

Visit Georgia's Alpine Town

Price: It's free to roam around the town, but prices vary depending on what you do there.

Address: Helen, GA

Why You Need To Go: Inspired by small towns in Alpine German, Helen, GA feels like being in a storybook. The adorable architecture and quaint restaurants make it a wonderful destination for holidays.

Website

Stay At Château Elan Winery & Resort

Price: $219+/Per Night

Address: 100 Rue Charlemagne Dr., Braselton, GA

Why You Need To Go: This French-inspired château is one of the most gorgeous resorts in Georgia. It is a perfect romantic getaway for couples, or even for a luxury girls' weekend.

Website

Experience Authentic Italian Home Cooking At Frali Gourmet

Price: $6-16

Address: 217 W. Liberty St., Savannah, GA

Why You Need To Go: This casual Italian eatery is one of my favorite restaurants in my hometown of Savannah, GA. After spending more than a week in Italy, I can confirm that the food from this family-run business is as authentic as you can get. The handmade pasta and fresh Caprese salad are my favorite meals for lunch in town.

Website

Stay In A Waterfront Castle At Jekyll Island Club Resort

@madisonclevenstine

Exploring the mansions and gardens at Jekyll Island Club. #jekyllisland #jekyllislandga #georgia #gardendesign #garden #southerncharm

Price: $299+/Night

Address: 371 Riverview Dr, Jekyll Island, GA

Why You Need To Go: This historic castle-like resort is like stepping into a fairytale. With peaceful coastal views and relaxing waterfront suites, a stay here feels like escaping to the French countryside.

Website

Stand In A Lush Field Of Flowers At Gibbs Gardens

Price: $20

Address: 1987 Gibbs Dr., Ball Ground, GA

Why You Need To Go: My favorite part of Europe in May was the expansive fields of wildflowers. Gibbs Gardens outside of Atlanta boasts thousands of blooms. The fields of colorful flowers look like Tuscany in the springtime.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...