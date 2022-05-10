7 Fun Things To Do In Georgia That Feel Like A European Vacation If You're Too Broke To Travel
It doesn't even look like Georgia!
When searching for things to do in Georgia, why not look to experiences inspired by the most beautiful destinations in the world?
After returning to my home state from spending time in France and Italy, the first thing I wanted to do was re-live all the breathtaking moments I had across the pond.
Thankfully, Georgia has plenty of worldly experiences ready to be explored, no matter how tight your budget is.
From hidden villages that look like Bridgerton IRL, to small Alpine towns that look straight out of Germany, these destinations will feel like you've traveled to a different continent without the jet lag. No passport or boarding passes are required!
Visit Yonah Mountain Vineyards
Price: $35 For A Tasting & Glass
Address: 1717 Hwy. 255 S., Cleveland, GA
Why You Need To Go: While the quality of Old World wines is unmatched, a walkthrough of North Georgia's lush, sloping vineyard will feel like being transported to the Italian countryside. Here, you and your friends can attend tastings, and enjoy the view.
Eat At A Cafe M
Price: $1.80-45
Address: 128 E. Bay St., Savannah, GA
Why You Need To Go: The food in Paris is unforgettable, and Cafe M is a small French bistro on the Savannah riverfront with authentic Parisian brunch offerings and fresh-baked croissants. Plus, who doesn't love a good mimosa?
Visit Georgia's Alpine Town
Price: It's free to roam around the town, but prices vary depending on what you do there.
Address: Helen, GA
Why You Need To Go: Inspired by small towns in Alpine German, Helen, GA feels like being in a storybook. The adorable architecture and quaint restaurants make it a wonderful destination for holidays.
Stay At Château Elan Winery & Resort
Price: $219+/Per Night
Address: 100 Rue Charlemagne Dr., Braselton, GA
Why You Need To Go: This French-inspired château is one of the most gorgeous resorts in Georgia. It is a perfect romantic getaway for couples, or even for a luxury girls' weekend.
Experience Authentic Italian Home Cooking At Frali Gourmet
Price: $6-16
Address: 217 W. Liberty St., Savannah, GA
Why You Need To Go: This casual Italian eatery is one of my favorite restaurants in my hometown of Savannah, GA. After spending more than a week in Italy, I can confirm that the food from this family-run business is as authentic as you can get. The handmade pasta and fresh Caprese salad are my favorite meals for lunch in town.
Stay In A Waterfront Castle At Jekyll Island Club Resort
@madisonclevenstine
Exploring the mansions and gardens at Jekyll Island Club. #jekyllisland #jekyllislandga #georgia #gardendesign #garden #southerncharm
Price: $299+/Night
Address: 371 Riverview Dr, Jekyll Island, GA
Why You Need To Go: This historic castle-like resort is like stepping into a fairytale. With peaceful coastal views and relaxing waterfront suites, a stay here feels like escaping to the French countryside.
Stand In A Lush Field Of Flowers At Gibbs Gardens
Price: $20
Address: 1987 Gibbs Dr., Ball Ground, GA
Why You Need To Go: My favorite part of Europe in May was the expansive fields of wildflowers. Gibbs Gardens outside of Atlanta boasts thousands of blooms. The fields of colorful flowers look like Tuscany in the springtime.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.