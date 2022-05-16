Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
bridgerton cast

These 6 Stunning Places In Georgia Will Make You Feel Like You've Joined The 'Bridgerton' Cast

These sites are like scenes from "the ton."

Georgia Staff Writer
A woman walking in the garden at Owens-Thomas house. Right: Bridgerton actors Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley.​

A woman walking in the garden at Owens-Thomas house. Right: Bridgerton actors Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley.

@pennylane._ | Instagram, Netflix

If you're daydreaming about spending a day in the life of a Bridgerton cast member, then these experiences in The Peach State could be perfect for you!

These spots in Georgia will feel like stepping out of reality and into the hit Netflix series. From historic mansions with lush gardens to high tea on antique furniture, these past times are a great way to fill your itinerary while waiting for the next season.

Whether you need a break from swooning over "Kathony" or are looking to find your own "happily ever after," this list is full of spots that will feel like Bridgerton "IRL."

Owens-Thomas House

Price: $22

Address: 124 Abercorn St., Savannah, GA

Why You Need To Go: This historic Regency-style mansion features landscaped gardens that are picture-perfect. The interior architecture is unique, and feels frozen in time.

Website

Gryphon Tea Room

Price: 💸💸

Address: 337 Bull St., Savannah, GA

Why You Need To Go: An afternoon tea tower at the Gryphon is as opulent as it is delicious. The space is in a historic pharmacy with original features, and antique furniture, which really sets the tone.

Website

Sunburst Stables

Price: $74.95+/Person

Address: 251 Sunburst Lane, Clarkesville, GA

Why You Need To Go: Just minutes outside the famous Alpine town of Helen, GA visitors can navigate wooded trails on horseback just like Bridgerton characters Kate and Anthony.

Website

Barnsley Resort

Price: $359+/Night

Address: 597 Barnsley Gardens Rd. NW, Adairsville, GA

Why You Need To Go: This beautiful resort features mansion ruins, lush, landscaped gardens, and outdoor activities like canoeing and horseback riding. Just be careful not to fall in the lake!

Website

Springer Opera House

Price: Tickets varies by show

Address: 103 E 10th St, Columbus, GA

Why You Need To Go: This 19th-century opera house is a functioning performing arts venue. Though you can't view one of Bridgerton character Siena's performances here, this space hosts musical performances open to the public all season long.

Website

Wormsloe Historic Site

Price: $10

Address: 7601 Skidaway Rd, Savannah, GA

Why You Need To Go: Wormsole historic site is a great place to walk under a tunnel of expansive live oak trees. The lush green scenes feel like stepping into another world.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...