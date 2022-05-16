These 6 Stunning Places In Georgia Will Make You Feel Like You've Joined The 'Bridgerton' Cast
These sites are like scenes from "the ton."
If you're daydreaming about spending a day in the life of a Bridgerton cast member, then these experiences in The Peach State could be perfect for you!
These spots in Georgia will feel like stepping out of reality and into the hit Netflix series. From historic mansions with lush gardens to high tea on antique furniture, these past times are a great way to fill your itinerary while waiting for the next season.
Whether you need a break from swooning over "Kathony" or are looking to find your own "happily ever after," this list is full of spots that will feel like Bridgerton "IRL."
Owens-Thomas House
Price: $22
Address: 124 Abercorn St., Savannah, GA
Why You Need To Go: This historic Regency-style mansion features landscaped gardens that are picture-perfect. The interior architecture is unique, and feels frozen in time.
Gryphon Tea Room
Price: 💸💸
Address: 337 Bull St., Savannah, GA
Why You Need To Go: An afternoon tea tower at the Gryphon is as opulent as it is delicious. The space is in a historic pharmacy with original features, and antique furniture, which really sets the tone.
Sunburst Stables
Price: $74.95+/Person
Address: 251 Sunburst Lane, Clarkesville, GA
Why You Need To Go: Just minutes outside the famous Alpine town of Helen, GA visitors can navigate wooded trails on horseback just like Bridgerton characters Kate and Anthony.
Barnsley Resort
Price: $359+/Night
Address: 597 Barnsley Gardens Rd. NW, Adairsville, GA
Why You Need To Go: This beautiful resort features mansion ruins, lush, landscaped gardens, and outdoor activities like canoeing and horseback riding. Just be careful not to fall in the lake!
Springer Opera House
Price: Tickets varies by show
Address: 103 E 10th St, Columbus, GA
Why You Need To Go: This 19th-century opera house is a functioning performing arts venue. Though you can't view one of Bridgerton character Siena's performances here, this space hosts musical performances open to the public all season long.
Wormsloe Historic Site
Price: $10
Address: 7601 Skidaway Rd, Savannah, GA
Why You Need To Go: Wormsole historic site is a great place to walk under a tunnel of expansive live oak trees. The lush green scenes feel like stepping into another world.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.