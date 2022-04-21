Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

german town in georgia

This Small German Town In Georgia Was Remodeled To Look Like An Alpine Village (PHOTOS)

It's like stepping out into another world.

Georgia Staff Writer
​A woman holding an ice cream cone stands in front of German style buildings.

A woman holding an ice cream cone stands in front of German style buildings.

@mary20riedel | Instagram

Helen, GA sits in the heart of the Blue Ridge mountains alongside the Chattahoochee River. This buzzy alpine village is a popular destination for visitors looking to slip into scenes of Germany without having to take an international flight.

Inspired by Bavarian towns he visited in the mountains of Germany, one local artist and businessman decided to reinvent the town's main street in 1969 to attract passing travelers. The vision continued to expand resulting in a charming Alpine village poised in the valleys of North Georgia's mountains.

Visitors can stroll down Main Street and take in the colorful German-style buildings and architecture. Flags and fairy lights line the street, and the stone paths are perfect for pedestrian traffic.

When you're ready for a refreshment, grab an imported draft beer or a huge Bavarian pretzel that many of the bars and restaurants serve along the way. Hofbrauhaus Restaurant & Pub is a local classic, with a lovely patio for outdoor dining.

For visitors 21 and older, there's a family-owned brewery where visitors can sample flights of local beers.

There are several vineyards and wineries close by due to the town's proximity to Georgia's "Wine Highway." You can walk through the vineyard foliage and try a glass of Sauvignon Blanc from Yonah Mountain Vineyards.

If you're the outdoorsy type, Helen's natural landscape is the perfect backdrop for zip-lining, horseback riding, or hiking to see a waterfall. Kids will enjoy hunting for gemstones at Dukes Creek Mines, or making a splash at Helen's Water Park.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

