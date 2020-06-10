NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

german town in georgia

You Can Tube Down A Lazy River In The Mountains In This German Town In Georgia

Rollin' down the river.
​A woman in a black bathing suit and sunglasses lounges as she floats down a river in a tube. Right: A woman in a striped dress looks up at Alpine buildings.

A woman in a black bathing suit and sunglasses lounges as she floats down a river in a tube. Right: A woman in a striped dress looks up at Alpine buildings.

Helen, GA is an eccentric vacation destination that's perfect for locals looking for a unique weekend getaway. Between Alpine architecture and bites, lush vineyards, and beautiful hiking trails, fun awaits every type to of traveler.

If you're looking to beat a heat wave with a family friendly activity, there's no better escape than tubing down a lazy river. This spot in Helen, is an affordable pick for a lazy river day.

Starting May 28th, Helen Tubing & Waterpark will open for the season, and visitors can enjoy thrilling waterslides at their waterpark, or relax and float down the stream.

You can find this spot about an hour and a half northeast of Atlanta. Their tubing experience will wind you down the Chattahoochee River, which stays approximately 50 degrees year-round, for more than two hours of peaceful, floating bliss.

Monday through Friday, you can take a trip down the river for just $10 — or $20 if you decide to go on the weekends. You can also bring your furry friend, but they'll have to pay the same price, so don't let them forget their doggy bag.

No outside flotation devices or kayaks are allowed here, but they'll provide you with a bright pink tube for your day on the river.

A pink bus will take you from the parking lot to the loading site at the beginning of the river, so you don't have to worry about hiking back to your car after a long rafting day.

The tubing spot recommends parking your car at the upper tubing area so the driver can then easily come to get you at the lower outpost.

This is one summer adventure that won't cost you a fortune but will provide a load of fun for everyone in your group.

Helen Tubing & Waterpark

Price: $10+

Address: 222 Edelweiss Strasse, Helen, GA

Why You Need To Go: This affordable adventure down the Chattahoochee is the perfect summer activity to experience with friends.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

This article has been updated since it was originally published on June 10, 2020.

