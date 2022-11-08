This Charming Small Town In The Georgia Mountains Has Gorgeous Train Rides & Hidden Waterfalls
This hidden gem is beautiful during any season.
If you're looking to get away completely and escape into tranquil, natural beauty, there is no better destination than the North Georgia mountains.
Blue Ridge, GA is a charming, small town nestled in the Northern part of the state. This hidden gem is perfect for a getaway from the hustle and bustle that comes with city life.
The place is home to a quaint village with a tight-knit and artistic community. There are plenty of shops, inns, and restaurants to entertain you during your stay in town, as well as a community theater and an arts center.
If you prefer to spend the majority of your time in the great outdoors, the region features miles of expansive and breathtaking hiking trails, some of which lead to hidden waterfalls.
You can enjoy a trek through the towering trees to discover the beauty that the Chattahoochee National Forest has to offer.
The North Georgia mountains can also be experienced from the comfort of an antique train car by taking a ride on the Blue Ridge Scenic Railway.
This vintage locomotive will take you through the area's quaint mountain villages and foliage before looping back to the town of Blue Ridge to conclude your journey.
Whether you're an adventure seeker looking to take in the state's natural beauty or just in search of a quiet place to hit the reset button and unwind for a long weekend away, Blue Ridge is a breathtaking destination for all kinds of travelers.
Blue Ridge, GA
Price: Free to visit
Where: Blue Ridge, GA
Why You Need To Go: This small town nestled in the beautiful Georgia mountains is a hidden gem with sparkling waterfalls, beautiful hiking trails and a scenic railway that will immerse you in the state's natural beauty.