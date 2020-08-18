7 Enchanting Places To Visit In Georgia That Feel Like A Real-Life Fairy Tale
Fairy tale cabins, castle-like island resorts, and whimsical hidden cities! ✨🧚♀️
Georgia is home to beautiful mountains, quaint towns, and a shimmering beach-covered coast. When you visit The Peach State, there's always something to explore and unique things to do. Escaping to these enchanting Georgia destinations should be on your end of summer bucket list if they aren't already.
These spots will make you feel like you've taken a step right out of reality and dived into the pages of your favorite fairy tale storybooks.
From staying the night in a treehouse in the middle of a lush green forest, to swimming in waterfalls, paddling on a mirror-like lake, and even wandering whimsical miniature cities, this list has a little something for everyone.
These seven destinations are all pretty affordable too and the cost associated with places to stay can easily be split up between all your friends that you bring along for the journey.
They even make for a romantic getaway weekend for you and your boo if you're trying to finds ways to revitalize your summer together.
Whether you go it alone, bring your crew, or make a romantic escape, these Georgia destinations will feel like a real-life fairy tale.
Candlelight Forest
Price Per Night: $195+
Address: 9862 GA-193, Chickamauga, GA
Why You Need To Go: These cabins really look like they've come straight out of a modern-day fairy tale. Located on 200-acres of forest, there'll be plenty of places to hike and explore surrounded by nature during your stay.
The Rock Garden
Price: Free
Address: 1411 Rome Rd. SW., Calhoun, GA
Why You Need To Go: This unique roadside attraction has over 50 little buildings built out of rocks, pebbles, stones, and more. You can explore the little town and admire the whimsical creativity.
Cumberland Island
Price: $10
Address: Blackbeard Island National Wildlife Refuge, GA
Why You Need To Go: You can only get to this hidden gem by boat, so you know you'll be on an actually secluded island. There are miles of preserved beach where you can spot wild horses and plenty of lush forests covered in sweeping moss that feel like you've been transported to an island of magic. You can even explore abandoned ruins.
Vickery Creek Falls
Price: Free
Address: 95 Mill St., Roswell, GA
Why You Need To Go: There's just something about waterfalls that have an air of magic all their own. Located in the beautiful Roswell Mill, the waterfall makes for amazing photos and gives you a way to cool off, too.
George L. Smith State Park
Price: $5 for parking
Address: 371 George L. Smith State Park Rd., Twin City, GA
Why You Need To Go: This park has cypress trees with hanging Spanish moss everywhere. As you walk or kayak throughout the park's mirror-like waterways and tree tunnels, you might forget you're in Georgia for a while.
Jekyll Island Club Resort
Price per night: $299+
Address: 371 Riverview Dr., Jekyll Island, GA
Why You Need To Go: This island resort is like stepping onto royal grounds. From the grand common areas to the magical exterior, you'll feel like you're in a real castle during your stay. You can visit Driftwood beach, or spend time lounging in waterfront luxury.
Ruby Falls
Price: $24.95 to $39.95
Address: Ruby Falls, Chattanooga, TN
Why You Should Go: Travel deep into the caverns of Lookout Mountain to uncover a magical underground waterfall. The illuminated plummeting water is a sight like no other.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on August 18, 2020